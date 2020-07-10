When the Patriot League released guidelines for fall sports on June 22, one of the key takeaways was that Bucknell and the other league members would have to adjust their game and practice schedules to follow the new rules.
Some of the decision-making process has now been possibly taken away from Patriot League schools. The Ivy League announced that it was canceling all fall sports on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the Big Ten said it would play a conference-only schedule for football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross-country.
On Bucknell’s original football schedule — which was removed from Bucknell’s website after the Patriot League announced the guidelines — the Bison were scheduled to play Pennsylvania, Princeton and Cornell in three straight weeks beginning Sept. 19.
Last year, Bucknell played Cornell in field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer. The field hockey team also played Penn State and Yale, and the women’s soccer team also played Penn and Columbia.
The Patriot League office said it had no comment Thursday afternoon, but was expecting to make an announcement early next week.
Bucknell Director of Athletics and Recreation Jermaine Truax said he was going to withhold comment until after the Patriot League announcement.