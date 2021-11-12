Many young girls are placed in soccer and Girl Scouts by their parents, well before they are of an age to express interest in either.
Then, by the time they reach high school, they have developed different hobbies and interests.
Mifflinburg senior Sara Harter replaced the former with field hockey, following in her older sister’s footsteps.
As for the latter, Harter is one of the few Girl Scouts who completed her Gold Award.
According to girlscouts.org, only about 5% of all Girl Scouts complete their Gold Award. It is the highest award any Scout can earn.
That dedication to a goal is something that impressed first-year Mifflinburg field hockey coach Emily Stauffer.
“Sara works hard on and off the field, extending from the classroom into the community,” Stauffer said. “She always looks for ways to improve and grow. Sara applies herself wherever she is, in the classroom, on the field, in the community. She comes at all tasks and challenges with an eager energy ready to attack whatever comes.”
Harter’s performance on the field, her academic performance (4.0 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
As a senior forward, Harter had seven goals and six assists this season for the Wildcats (8-10-1), who nearly upset second-seeded Muncy in the district playoffs.
“Some of my best friends were on the field hockey team. I really loved spending time with them and being able to have fun out on the field,” Harter said, adding that bond off the field translated to their play as well. “It’s kind of like a telepathy thing.”
Stauffer pointed to an example from the season that illustrated not only that “telepathy,” but also Harter’s selfless nature.
“Sara was dribbling into the circle during a game, and had a clear shot at the top of the circle,” Stauffer said. “Instead of shooting the ball ... she passed the ball to one of her teammates (for a better shot), setting her up for success. This teammate scored off this link-up.”
Harter also took on a leadership role for the Wildcats.
“She held her teammates accountable even when it was hard to do so,” Stauffer said. “She was a leader by example and consistently worked hard and did what she was asked to do.”
The team aspect of field hockey that Harter loves is not something that she could find in completing her Gold Award.
The Gold Award is completed when a scout tackles an issue in their community on their own. For her Gold Award, Harter worked at Dale’s Ridge Trail. She labeled plants there, so hikers would be able to identify what they were looking at.
“It was a whole process, taking pictures, reaching out to different sources, seeing if I had the accurate pictures and labels for everything,” she said.
After about six months of work, Harter completed her Gold Award in October.
“It’s not a thing that many people achieve. I worked really hard to go all the way and get it done,” Harter said.
In addition to the volunteer work she completed as a Girl Scout, Harter has gone on four mission trips with her youth group.
“(Volunteering) makes me really thankful,” Harter said. “I was really happy to just put forth all my effort for the people that needed it.”
Additionally, Harter is a member of the National Honor Society, and is taking three advanced placement courses currently after taking three a season ago. She said she was especially enjoying AP psychology.
“I love learning how people work, so it’s really cool that I get to learn the technical stuff about that this year,” she said.
Now that the field hockey season is over, Harter has her sight set on graduation. She has already applied to her dream school, Penn State, and hopes to major in speech pathology.
“I want to work in a school,” Harter said. “I love working with little kids and just helping people.”
Stauffer, who was the first Daily Item female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017, said succeeding in school and athletically was important to her, and she sees those same attributes in Harter.
“Sara has impressed me from the first time I met her, and she continues to do so,” Stauffer said. “Her work ethic and dedication will set her up for success in the future.”