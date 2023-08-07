STATE COLLEGE — Three practices into his 10th season at Penn State, coach James Franklin has learned one thing for certain about the 2023 squad: The Nittany Lions are deeper than they have ever been.
Coming off a Rose Bowl win, Penn State returns 13 starters — seven on offense and six on defense — and 41 lettermen. The depth — Franklin said there are some positions where the squad is three-deep — lends itself to the other driving force of the program. Competition.
“There is as much depth as we’ve had,” Franklin said Sunday during media day at Beaver Stadium. “We’ve got a three-deep at pretty much every position. At the defensive end position, we have five guys we can win with. At some positions, I think we have a true three-deep.
“I just don’t remember us having that consistently across the board. We are bigger, stronger, and faster than we’ve been.”
That depth is apparent across both fronts and in the secondary. On the offensive line, six different players who started at least four games return, led by junior all-star Olu Fashanu. The true junior was projected by some to be a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft but returned for another season and to finish his degree.
“The biggest thing for me was that it was a win-win,” Fashanu said. “Coming back or going, they were both positives. My main thing was another opportunity to play another season with all my brothers and also graduate.”
Also back up front are Drew Shelton, Landon Tengwall, Hunter Nourzad, Sal Wormley and Caeden Wallace. Wormley started all 13 games at right guard.
“It’s one of the more experienced groups we’ve had,” offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said. “We also have some depth there, which is creating competition. It also allows us to keep guys fresh during games and throughout the season.”
As Penn State prepares to break in a new quarterback, Franklin said the rest of preseason camp will present opportunities for a handful of players, both underclassmen and transfers, to find their way into their rotation at receiver. He wasn’t prepared to name a starter at quarterback among classmates Drew Allar or Beau Pribula.
“I think wide receiver is a position where I wouldn’t necessarily say we have a two-deep or three-deep that’s defined yet, but I think we have a good number of guys that legitimately are competing for that third, fourth spot,” Franklin said. “I think there’s probably eight guys that are legitimately in that competition and it kind of goes day-to-day.”
One player trying to get up to speed at receiver is Dante Cephas, a senior transfer from Kent State who had more than 1,200 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns two years ago.
“He’s done some really good things. He’s gotten bigger. He’s gotten stronger,” Franklin said. “The guys have got a ton of respect for him. He’s shown flashes. I do think there’s an adjustment period that he’s going through.”
On the other side of the ball, Franklin said safety is a spot where the Lions are confident in the two-deep, but they are looking for one more person to fill out the group, which as a collective will be tasked with replacing NFL draftee Ji’Ayir Brown.
“We don’t expect one person to replace Ji’Ayir,” Franklin said. “What you hope is that among the group you can get that type of production.”
For Franklin, it’s another way to find more players to fill in gaps in a roster as complete as he has had in a decade in Happy Valley.
“The big thing that we’re looking for at each position and then really across our team and our team as a whole is consistency,” he said. “That’s one of the things we talked about earlier today at the end of our walk-thru and we have to consistently have championship-level practices.”