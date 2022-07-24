White-tailed deer, once nearly gone from Chesapeake Bay drainage states, are now so plentiful that they threaten landscape vegetation and human safety. As a result, they are increasingly in the crosshairs of rifle scopes.
Often reluctantly, dozens of communities and state and federal agencies, including the National Park Service, are hiring sharpshooters to reduce deer populations. Their calls to arms are invariably prompted by one or more of these concerns: over-browsing in natural areas, which decimates native plant species and young trees; collisions between deer and vehicles; tick infestations (deer are the primary hosts of ticks that carry Lyme disease); and damage to gardens and landscaping.
Gettysburg National Military Park was the first national park to cull its deer herd. The park has been hiring sharpshooters since 1996 because the impacts of grazing deer were preventing the mandated preservation of historical woods and crop fields. A lawsuit by an animal rights group halted the program temporarily in 1997 but failed to end it.
After community officials or park managers decide that a deer population has to be thinned, with few exceptions the choice is to shoot the deer, rather than use more difficult and expensive methods that involve contraceptive drugs or surgical sterilization. The decision is almost always controversial.
Game managers in Pennsylvania and Virginia generally consider contraceptives and sterilization to be unfeasible and too expensive, much to the chagrin of animal rights groups. Virginia and Maryland, though, have allowed several small projects for research purposes. Phoenix, MD, a small community north of Baltimore, is the only place where a nonhunting general permit has been given to reduce deer through surgical sterilization.
“Research has shown nonlethal methods are limited in applicability, prohibitively expensive [and] logistically impractical,” said Katie Martin, a deer, bear and turkey biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. “In our experience, hunting and sharpshooting have been the only practical means available for deer management in urban areas with high deer populations.”
In most cases, trained sharpshooters have been the preferred choice to bring down deer numbers in Bay states. But many state game and wildlife agencies would rather see hunters, with increasing help from bow hunters, perform the service.
The states’ game managers say recruiting new recreational deer hunters in great numbers is not a realistic option, so they have focused on modifying bow-hunting rules — reducing standoff zones in some populated areas — to help reduce the herds. Maryland’s management plan for 2020–34 allows bow hunting in some counties within 50 or 100 yards of occupied buildings, down from the previous 150-yard safety zone. The Pennsylvania Game Commission allows landowners to waive the state’s 50-yard safety zone for archery, and those who allow their land to be used for deer management are protected from liability.
Virginia created new safety rules 20 years ago, allowing archers to hunt deer in populated areas if they’re doing so to control the herd. Since then, 56 communities have held such “suburban” hunts.
Fairfax County, VA, has embraced bow hunting as its preferred way to reduce deer numbers. Last fall, bow hunters were permitted in 103 county parks, taking 823 deer. In 11 other parks, police sharpshooters assisted and killed 56 deer.
Botanists are seeing rare plant species rebound, according to Katherine Edwards, a wildlife management specialist for the county. Vehicle collisions with deer are on the decline. In the last four years, the culling of 1,642 deer has generated nearly 50,000 pounds of venison for food banks and the Hunters for the Hungry program.
The sharpshooter solution
Nighttime sharpshooters have helped bring down deer numbers in dozens of communities in Bay watershed states, such as Fairfax County and Charlottesville in Virginia, and Montgomery and Howard counties in Maryland. Fairfax County and Charlottesville use a combination of hunters and sharpshooters to trim the herd.
Many national parks in the region, which are prohibited from allowing hunting, also have resorted to nighttime sharpshooters. Among them: Catoctin Mountain Park, Antietam and Monocacy national battlefield parks and Chesapeake & Ohio Canal in Maryland; Manassas National Battlefield
Park in Virginia; Gettysburg National Military Park, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge and Valley Forge National Historical Park in Pennsylvania; and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia.
Federal properties in the District of Columbia and surrounding suburbs have also used lethal means to keep deer from denuding the landscape and reduce crashes with vehicles. Included are the Goddard Space Flight Center, Randall Cliffs Naval Research Lab, National Agricultural Research Center, National Arboretum, National Zoo and Rock Creek Park.
The hard truth, many wildlife officials and game managers say, is that humans have only themselves to blame for needing these unpopular lethal control methods. That’s because residential areas, farms and fields are vastly better habitat for deer than wilderness.
“Deer are attracted to suburbs for the same reason as people,” notes the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s A Guide to Community
Deer Management in Pennsylvania. “There are natural areas, greenways, parks that provide bedding areas, escape cover and birth sites. Homes are landscaped with trees, shrubs and herbaceous cover, which are appetizing and nutritious to deer. [And] predators have been extirpated or controlled. These conditions lead to high reproductive rates, low mortality rates and small home ranges for deer.”
Under these ideal conditions, female deer as young as 6 months may begin breeding, and some will produce triplets instead of the twins typical among forest deer.
In the early 1900s, deer were scarce in the Chesapeake watershed. Their habitat had been diminished by mass timbering and their numbers greatly reduced by unregulated market hunting. But deer have come roaring back, thanks to reintroduction programs and accommodating suburbs.
Pennsylvania’s deer population is estimated at 1.5 million, with approximately 50,000 deer-vehicle collisions each year — among the most in the nation. Virginia has between 850,000 and 1 million deer, and Maryland has an estimated 220,000.