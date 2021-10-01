The Selinsgrove girls tennis team experienced some adversity this year with an early-season coaching change, but senior Avery DeFazio helped not just hold the team together, but to thrive.
The Seals (12-2) clinched at least a share Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title.
“When I decided to take this coaching job, one of the reasons I made the decision was because I knew I could rely on Avery to lead this team,” said Selinsgrove coach Matt Salsman, who took over in September. “She is the best leader I have had the privilege of coaching.”
DeFazio went 13-1 at No. 2 singles this season for the Seals.
“She has played a huge part in giving us the opportunity to play … for the league title,” Salsman said.
DeFazio’s performance on the court, her academic performance (3.91 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
DeFazio is very involved in school, serving as president of Student Council and Key Club, and the vice president of PA HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). In addition to tennis, she is on the basketball and track teams.
She also makes time to give back to the community through her church, as well as the school meal program, Meals for Seals.
“My parents raised us to always help, and to look out for others before you help yourself,” DeFazio said.
Earlier this season, that’s exactly what DeFazio did for the tennis team.
Before Salman took the job, DeFazio said the team was responsible for making sure they were prepared for every bus ride.
“The whole team stepped up,” she said. “But if someone didn’t grab something, it was on (the seniors). We definitely learned some new stuff and about what the coaches go through.”
DeFazio said she loves to learn, and science is her favorite subject. She is currently taking both AP biology and AP psychology, and hopes to major in one or both of those subjects in college. Either way, she said she plans to be on the pre-med track.
Her teachers have taught her to not just study for tests, but to always be prepared and absorbing knowledge to do her best.
“You don’t start studying for a test two or three days before, you need to start studying a week before,” DeFazio said. “When you start a new subject, you have to make sure that you understand it as you are learning it, so that way you don’t have to relearn it.”
DeFazio said she has taken that philosophy to tennis — always learning on the court and thinking ahead.
Logistical aspects of the sport that the coach normally handles, such as making announcements and remembering scorecards are not the only things that DeFazio has learned this year. She continues to grow as a player each match.
“Just last match coach helped me realized that it is OK to play defense. You have to know your opponent. … It’s all the same sport, but you’re going to work on a different skill each match because not everyone that you play is going to have the same skill set,” DeFazio said.
Salsman said: “I have been coaching a lot of sports over the past seven years, and I haven’t had the opportunity to coach too many people like her. She is someone you build championship teams around.”
Although DeFazio is not sure where she will be attending college next fall, she said hopes to play basketball wherever she goes.
“I am excited for the next part of life,” DeFazio said. “I would probably say my biggest goal is to be happy, and to give back to the community in any way I can help.”
Until basketball season starts, she has some goals set for the rest of the tennis season. Since Selinsgrove is at least co-HAC-I champions with Jersey Shore, DeFazio said she and the Seals hope to win districts.