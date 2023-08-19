The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Mac DeFazio shot an 88 to lead the Selinsgrove boys golf team as it hosted the Selinsgrove Invitational on Friday.
Both the Selinsgrove red and white teams carded scores of 275, which tied them for 11th place.
Shikellamy finished in 15th place with a team score of 284. Luke Fatool shot an 89 for the Braves’ best result.
Mifflinburg had the best result of all the Valley teams after finishing tied for fourth with Jersey Shore. Both Mifflinburg and Jersey Shore ended the day with a 249.
Lourdes Regional finished tied for ninth with Valley View’s blue team. Both squads carded team scores of 273. Lewisburg ended up in 14th place after the Green Dragons totaled a 282 for the day. Shamokin finished in 18th place with a 301.
Abington Heights took two of the top three spots. The Comets’ blue team took home first place with a 230 while their white team finished in third with a 246. Athens ended up in second place with a 245 as Evan Cooper finished with a 75, which was the lowest individual score of the outing.
On the girls’ side, both of Peters Township’s squads earned top-three finishes. Its red team won the team competition with a 152 while the black team ended up with a 190. Jersey Shore took home second place with a 183. Shamokin totaled a 191.