The start of Cade Wirnsberger’s high school wrestling career could not have gone much better. He won 30 of his first 32 matches, and captured sectional and district titles.
However, he was eliminated at the regional tournament, one round short of the state tournament.
So — despite suffering more regular-season losses — Wirnsberger said he was more pleased with his sophomore season at Meadowbrook Christian. A season that ended earlier this month with Wirnsberger earning a sixth-place medal at the Class 2A state tournament.
“It was a pretty successful season,” Wirnsberger said. “I definitely took my losses, but I got a state medal. I was not at the top of the state podium, but one of my goals was to get a state medal. I won when I had to in the postseason.”
It was the first state medal won by a Meadowbrook wrestler. The Lions are only in their second season as a program.
“It’s awesome for Cade and the program,” Meadowbrook Christian coach Garth Watson said. “It does leaps and bounds for the program, and it’s exciting for the kids around him. It’s great for wrestling at Meadowbrook. We’re a tight-knit family.”
Wirnsberger’s performance on the mat, his academic performance (3.9 GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Wirnsberger’s success on the wrestling mat and in the classroom are tied together.
“When I’m wrestling, I’m very on-task and I don’t get distracted,” Wirnsberger said. “That shows through in my school work. I try to get the best grades I can.”
Watson added: “He’s just a good student. He’s got a lot of discipline, a lot of drive.”
Part of what drove Wirnsberger to the podium in the Hershey Center this year was the disappointing end to last season.
“He went to compete and battle,” Watson said. “He didn’t finish where he wanted to last year, and that drives you.”
Wirnsberger also said he felt a lot of pressure to perform well as a freshman. His father, Dan, is the wrestling coach at Bucknell, and won four state titles as a high school wrestler before being a three-time All-American wrestler at Michigan State.
“Last year, I felt some pressure,” Wirnsberger said. “Both because of that and because I had a really good regular season and was ranked No. 1 in the state. This year, my whole mindset changed. I didn’t feel nearly as much pressure. I just let it fly, and I think that’s why I did better.”
The Lions sophomore also jumped from 106 pounds as a freshman to 132 this year.
“Last year, I cut a good amount of weight to wrestle at 106,” Wirnsberger said. “I started lifting more and gave my body a chance to grow. I didn’t want to stay little anymore. This year, I cut a little bit, but not nearly as much. It helps with my energy level for practice. That allowed me to focus more on technique, and getting better at wrestling.”
Watson said Wirnsberger is continuing to grow and get stronger, and that he wouldn’t be surprised if, as a junior, Wirnsberger is competing at 152.
The coronavirus pandemic also forced Wirnsberger to change his normal offseason plans.
“I usually wrestle a whole freestyle season after the high school season, but that was obviously canceled,” Wirnsberger said. “I had to figure out workouts. Around the house, I did a lot of pushups, pullups, anything I could to get stronger.”
In the classroom, Wirnsberger also puts in the work to maintain his high GPA.
“It’s just about working hard,” Wirnsberger said. “I wouldn’t say I’m naturally smart, so I’ve got to work really hard to keep my grades up. I know grades are very important, and can set you up for life.
“It’s been instilled in me since I was little. I always try to do my best. I’m very competitive, too. I want to be on top.”
Wirnsberger is an active member of the youth group at Christ Wesleyan Church, and has spent time volunteering with Aim4Christ and Angel Tree.
“My family and I were talking about being more involved,” Wirnsberger said. “We do some community service, but we don’t do enough of it.”
With Aim4Christ, Wirnsberger helped prepare and deliver Thanksgiving dinners, and the Angel Tree program involved purchasing and delivering Christmas presents to children, who have incarcerated parents.
“Being a Christian, trying to help others in any way possible is what we’re called to do,” Wirnsberger said. “I definitely grateful for everything I have, and I want to give some back.”
Watson added: “He’s a really neat kid. His parents, Dan and Dana, should be really proud of him.”
Wirnsberger said he wants to wrestle in college, but first he has some unfinished business at Meadowbrook.
“It’s awesome to be part of something brand new at Meadowbrook,” Wirnsberger said. “To be the first guy to get a (wrestling) state medal is cool. Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow the program and get some state champs.”
Wirnsberger said his main goals are to be first the first state champion for the Lions, while he continues to help build the program.