CATAWISSA — Warrior Run continued its rebound season, beating Heartland Atheltic Conference-Division III leader Southern Columbia for the second time, this time 56-54, on Tuesday night.
The Defenders (9-9 overall, 4-5) won their opening game last season, before losing their final 19.
Mason Sheesley knocked down 7 3-pointers, and finished with a game-high 21 points. Ryan Newton chipped in 10 points for the Deffenders.
Isaac Carter had 15 points, and Tyler Arnold chipped in 13 points for the Tigers (11-7, 7-2).
The Southern Columbia loss sets up Friday night's showdown with Loyalsock (11-6, 7-2) for the division title.
Warrior Run 56, Southern Columbia 54
Warrior Run (9-9) 56
Carter Marr 0 3-4 3; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 3; Barego Cieslukuski 2 1-2 7; Aiden McKee 3 0-0 6; Mason Sheesley 7 0-0 21; Landon Polcyn 2 0-0 6; Ryan Newton 5 0-0 10. Totals: 20 4-6 56.
3-point goals: Sheesley 7, Cieslukuski 2, Polcyn 2, Wilkins.
Did not score: Chase Beachel, Griffen Harrington, Gavin Gorton.
Southern Columbia (11-7) 54
Isaac Carter 4 7-10 15; Nathan Gallagher 2 0-0 6; Jacob Hoy 1 2-2 4; Jake Toczylousky 3 0-0 6; Brian Britton 3 0-1 6; Tyler Arnold 6 1-5 13; Jacob Davis 1 0-0 2; Dominic Fetterolf 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 10-19 54.
3-point goals: Gallagher 2.
Did not score: Travis Wegrzynowicz, Braydon Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;8;11;21;16 — 56
S.Columbia;12;13;18;11 — 54