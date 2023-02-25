WILLIAMSPORT — A week removed from its Central Sectional title, Warrior Run kept things rolling in the team competition at the District 4 Class 2A tournament this weekend.
After leading following Friday’s action, the Defenders held on to win its first team title at districts on Saturday at Williamsport High School. The Defenders earned a total of 142 points. Benton came the closest at second with 122.5 points.
“It’s awesome,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “I think this is a step forward for our program. It shows the younger kids that if they can continue to work hard, they can be a part of something like this, so it’s definitely awesome.”
The Defenders also had the most wrestlers advancing to next week’s Class 2A Regional tournament of any Valley squad with seven total. Tyler Ulrich (127), Samuel Hall (133), Reagan Milheim (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cameron Milheim (152), Isaiah Betz (160)and Cole Shupp (172) will return to Williamsport for regionals.
Two Defenders, Reagan and Kaden Milheim, were gold medalists in their respective weight classes. Reagan Milheim defeated Mason Barvitskie of Southern Columbia by 3-0 in the final bout. As a freshman, Milheim will compete in his first-ever regional tournament.
“He’s a really confident kid,” Betz said. “I think for him, that’s kind of what he envisioned and expected coming out, so I just think it’s one more step in the ladder of what he wants to do.”
Immediately after Reagan’s win, Kaden Milheim got the win at 145 against Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger in a 3-0 decision. Coming into the final bout, Wirnsberger had only lost one match during the entire season.
“It feels great,” Kaden Milheim said. “Regionals is the last step to states and that’s the end goal, so I’m very happy with it.”
Cameron Milheim lost to Conner Harer (Montgomery) in the 152 championship in a 5-3 decision. Along with Milheim, Ulrich and Shupp also finished as runner-ups. Hall and Betz both finished fifth in their respective tournaments.
“A little sad because we were hoping to get eight or nine,” Betz said. “We had nine guys here. Not disappointed, just wanted to bring the other two with us.”
Line Mountain is sending the second-most wrestlers of the Valley teams with four overall. The Eagles highest finisher was Nolan Baumert, who placed third at 127. Dalton Schadel (152) finished fourth, Lane Schadel (145) placed fifth and Kohen Shingara (160) was sixth.
Lewisburg, Milton and Midd-West will each be sending three wrestlers back to Williamsport.
The Mustangs had one gold medalist in Matthew Smith (127). In the championship against Ulrich, the match became tied at 5 with less than a second left. However, Smith held strong and earned a takedown in overtime to win the gold medal.
“It feels great,” Smith said. “The kids are tough I wrestled, really good friends with them as well and yeah I’m excited.”
Right after Smith’s win, Conner Heckman fell 3-2 to Scott Johnson (Muncy) in the 133 championship. Charley Paige (139) is also still alive for the Mustangs after winning the fifth-place bout against Paxton Derr (Muncy).
The Black Panthers also had a gold medalist in Alex Hoffman (160). In a rematch of last week’s South Sectional final, Hoffman bested Chase Wenrich (Lewisburg) in a 4-2 decision.
“I was a little nervous, but I really started thinking about it and how I wanna place in states this year,” Hoffman said. “I think I’m starting to get confidence.”
Besides Hoffman, Ty Locke (107) and Cale Bastian (189) will also represent the Black Panthers at regionals. Locke and Bastian both finished in sixth place in their respective brackets.
The Green Dragons had a pair of runner-ups in Wenrich and Jace Gessner (114). Even though he lost in the championship match, Gessner made a furious comeback attempt against Colton Wade (Sullivan County). Gessner was once down 10-2 in the match, but scored five points on a takedown and a nearfall in the third period to cut it to three. Landen Wagner (127) will also make the trip back to Williamsport after finishing in fourth place.
Southern Columbia and Mifflinburg will each send a pair of wrestlers to regionals. Barvitskie and Jude Bremigen (189) will represent the Tigers at next week’s regional. Bremigen defeated Bastian in a 3-1 decision in the fifth-place bout.
The Wildcats’ lone gold medalist was Emmanuel Ulrich at 285. Ulrich pinned Mason Nelson (Canton) in just 53 seconds in the championship bout. Ulrich, an American University recruit, is now 27-0 this season.
“I’m grateful that I’m a three-time district champ,” Ulrich said. “It means a lot actually. The little milestones, like district, regions, sectional champ, 100 wins, it’s little stuff you gotta be grateful for and I just look forward to every weekend, just to have some fun and show what I can do.”
The Wildcats will also be sending Ben Straub (121) to regionals after finishing in sixth. Straub lost to Cohen Landis (Canton) in a 9-7 decision in the fifth-place bout.
Meadowbrook Christian will be sending both of its wrestlers, Cade and Max Wirnsberger, back to Williamsport. At 121, Max Wirnsberger finished in third place after besting C.J. Carr (Wyalusing) in a 3-2 decision. Wirnsbeerger also defeated Carr in the quarterfinals on Friday. Carr entered the tournament as the top seed in 121.
Mount Carmel, Danville and Shamokin will each be sending a wrestler to regionals. The Red Tornadoes will be represented by Ryan Weidner (285) after he finished in third place. Weidner defeated Mason Woodward (Troy) in a 6-3 decision in the third place bout. Danville’s lone representative at regionals will be Aaron Johnson (172). Johnson finished in fifth place. Chase Pensyl (145) will represent Shamokin after finishing in sixth place. Pensyl fell to Lane Schadel in the fifth place bout in a 5-2 decision.
Regionals will take place next Friday and Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight will advance to the PIAA Tournament in Hershey.