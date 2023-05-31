WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run's Cinderella run through the District 4 Class 3A softball playoffs ended on Wednesday afternoon.
However, when the Defenders reflect on their fairy tale run, Warrior Run might have let one slip away against undefeated North Penn-Liberty at Elm Park.
The Defenders had some miscues in the field that cost them, and for the second-straight game, the Mounties picked up some key two-out hits in a 7-1 victory.
"We made a couple of mistakes, that's part of the game," Warrior Run coach Mark Evans said. "We tried to put a little bit of pressure on them, but in the end, they were just too much."
The Defenders (12-11) still have a state playoff game on Monday against District 2 champion Mid-Valley at a site and time to be determined this weekend. The Spartans (19-2) beat Holy Redeemer, 12-2, in six innings on Wednesday.
"It's bittersweet. Definitely our goal when we started this was to get to districts, but I wanted to win (today)," Evans said. "I didn't want to back into the playoffs."
The Defenders had their chances, but after the fourth inning the game belonged to Liberty pitcher Mackenzie Tice. The junior hurler retired 10 straight hitters after Warrior Run had the first two runners on base in the top of fourth, trailing just 3-1. Tice got out of that jam with a strikeout and two pop outs. She finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
"Kenzie tries to preserve her energy early in games. It's hot out here," North Penn-Liberty coach Jason Chappell said. "Once we got into the later innings, she started hitting her spots, and showing her speed. That's just Kenzie. She bears down when we need her most."
Lexi Kshir gave the Mounties a 1-0 lead in the second with a sacrifice fly, before Warrior Run had its best chance to do major damage to Tice.
The Defenders had three of their six hits in the top of the third, but had a runner thrown out at third trying to steal with no outs, and another runner erased at third on Lakesha Hauck's game-tying RBI single.
The Mounties broke the tie in the bottom of the inning, getting a two-out single from Megan Spohn — her fourth RBI in the last two games for North Penn-Liberty with two outs, and then Spohn scored on a passed ball for a 3-1 lead.
Haley Litzelman added a two-run, two-out single in the fourth for a 5-1 lead, and that's all Tice needed.
"These girls have played so much softball together, nothing rattles them," Chappell said. "That's what makes them able to come through in clutch situations."
The lead was at 7-1 when the Defenders got two base runners in the top of the seventh to break up Tice's string of 10 straight retired. Madison Litchard and Megan Rovenolt — the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters in Warrior Run's lineup — both singled. Litchard and Rovenolt had four of Warrior Run's six hits.
Freshman Mackenzie Heyler struck out seven for Warrior Run in the circle.
The Mounties (22-0) will host District 3 runner-up Susquenita on Monday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Elm Park, Williamsport
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 7, WARRIOR RUN 1
Warrior Run;001;000;0 — 1-6-4
Liberty;012;220;x — 7-9-0
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. Mackenzie Tice and Sage Lehman.
WP: Tice; LP: Heyler.
Warrior Run: Hauck, 1-for-4, RBI; Madison Litchard, 2-for-3, run; Megan Rovenolt, 2-for-3.
Liberty: Lehman, 3-for-4, run, RBI; RIce, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Haley Litzelman, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Megan Spohn, 1-for-4, run, RBI; Payton Chappell, 2-for-3, run; Lexi Kshir, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs.