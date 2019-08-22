BERWICK — Bloomsburg’s Ben Sahosky earned medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 41, but Central Columbia dominated the season’s first Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III golf meet at Berwick Golf Club.
All six Blue Jays who competed shot 50 or better and would have scored for every other HAC-III team. As it stood, Zach Burkland’s team-best 43 was followed closely by Logan Conner and Gavin Wagner, both at 45.
Central edged Loyalsock for the team win, 179-182.
Elliot Kelchner and Hayden Woland fired matching 47s to pace Warrior Run, which was third at 204.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION III
At Berwick Golf Club
Team scores: Central Columbia 179, Loyalsock 182, Warrior Run 204, Bloomsburg 235.
Individual results
Central Columbia (179): Zach Burkland 43, Logan Conner 45, Gavin Wagner 45, Kolton Weaver 46.
Loyalsock (182): Mia Patterson 42, Grace Shaible 42, Jackson Emery 47, (tie) Jake Bombay 51, Josh Ritter 51.
Warrior Run (204): (tie) Elliot Kelchner 47, Hayden Woland 47, Braden Bomberger 54, Alyssa Williams 56.
Bloomsburg (235): Ben Sahosky 41, Ty Moore 59, Logan Reifendifer 66, Mitch Fuller 69.
Team standings: Central Columbia 3-0, Loyalsock 2-1, Warrior Run 1-2, Bloomsburg 0-3.