WILLIAMSPORT — After day one of the District 4 Class 2A tournament on Friday at Williamsport High School, many Valley grapplers wrestlers find themselves in the championship bracket. Even the ones who have to compete in the consolation bracket today have a chance to wrestle back up to earn a spot in regionals.
After Friday’s matches, Warrior Run leads the team competition with 61 points after six wrestlers earned a spot in the championship bracket: Tyler Ulrich (127), Reagan Milheim (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cameron Milheim (152), Isaiah Betz (160) and Cole Shupp (172). Three more Defenders, Gavin Hunter (121), Samuel Hall (133) and Connor Parker (189), are in the consolation bracket. Benton and Montoursville are tied for second with 47.5 points each.
Lewisburg, Midd-West, Line Mountain, and Meadowbrook Christian each have two wrestlers in the semifinals. Jace Gessner (114) and Chase Wenrich (160) will represent the Green Dragons in the championship bracket. Landon Michaels (107), Landen Wagner (127), Quinton Bartlett (133), Ahmaad Robinson and Derek Shedleski (172) have a chance to wrestle back up during today’s consolation matches.
Matthew Smith (127) and Conner Heckman (133) are the only Mustangs in the championship bracket. Four more Mustangs: Charley Paige (139), Jay Yount (145), Kyle Ferster (152) and Bryce Hackenburg (215) will compete in the consolation bracket.
Nolan Baumert (127) and Kohen Shingara (160) made the semifinals for the Eagles. Baumert will take on Ulrich in the semifinals in a matchup of wrestlers ranked by PA Power Wrestling. Shingara was the No. 7 seed in the 160 bracket and won both of his matches on Friday to make it to the semifinals. Bradyn Schadel (114), Ethan Lenker (139), Lane Schadel (145), Dalton Schadel (152) and Maxim Johnson (172) will represent the Eagles in the consolation round.
Both of the Lions’ grapplers will wrestle in the championship bracket. At 121, Max Wirnsberger won both of his matches on Friday. After besting Ben Straub (Mifflinburg) in the preliminaries, Wirnsberger defeated No. 1 seed C.J. Carr (Wyalusing) in a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals. Cade Wirnsberger advanced to the semifinals after beating Chase Pensyl in a 10-2 major decision in his only match on Friday.
Milton, Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia and Mifflinburg each have one wrestler in the championship bracket. Alex Hoffman is the only Black Panther in the semifinals after he defeated Coy Bryson (Montgomery) in a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals. Hoffman will take on Betz in the semifinals today. The Black Panthers have six wrestlers in the consolation bracket: Ty Locke (107), Tyler Stokes (114), Aidan Keiser (172), Cale Bastian (189), Trey Locke (215) and Paul Rowland (285).
The Red Tornadoes’ lone wrestler in the championship bracket is Ryan Weidner (215). Two more Mount Carmel wrestlers, Kris Kalbarchick (121) and Maddox Lamas (285), have a chance to wrestle back up today.
Mason Barvitskie (139) will represent the Tigers in the championship bracket. Barvitskie will take on Riley Vanderpool (Towanda) in the semifinals in a match that will feature two ranked wrestlers. Seven other Tigers will compete in the consolation round: Rowan Humphrey (107), Gaege Frank (114), Caiden Gray (121), Edward Zuber (127), Brayden Andrews (133), Jaymen Golden (152) and Jude Bremigen (189).
Mifflinburg’s only wrestler in the semifinals is Emmanuel Ulrich (285). Ulrich improved his overall record to 25-0 after pinning Aiden Hidlay (Central Columbia) in the quarterfinals in 1:19. Straub and Jack Gramly (107) will represent the Wildcats in the consolation round.
All six of Danville’s wrestlers will compete in the consolation bracket. Blake Sassaman (121), Eli Welliver (133), Kyle Vanden Heuvel (145), Caden Hagerman (160), Aaron Johnson (172) and Troy Raup (189) all have a chance to wrestle back up today.
Both of Shamokin’s grapplers, Pensyl and Ryder Zulkowski (189) will wrestle in the consolation round. Pensyl will take on Jay Yount in the first round of consolations while Zulkowski will wrestle Kael Millard (Troy).
Today’s action will start at 9 a.m. with the elimination round. The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals will follow at 10:30 a.m, followed by the consolation semi-finals at 1 p.m. After that, the seventh and eighth place matches will take place. The fifth and sixth place bouts will occur at 4:15 p.m., followed by the third and fourth place matches at 5 p.m. The parade of champions will start at 6:15 p.m., followed by the championship bouts at 6:30 p.m.