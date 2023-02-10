HERSHEY — Warrior Run wrestling team's furious rally in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A team competition came up just short at the Giant Center on Thursday.
The Defenders fell 33-24 to District 10 runner up Fort LeBoeuf. Warrior Run was down 29-6, but made things interesting towards the final bouts.
"I think we did well," said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. "The way we matched up with their team wasn't the most beneficial for us. I think our guys went out and fought hard. We were in a position at the end to pin out to win the match, so if you can do that, winning six bouts of 13, that's a good thing I guess."
The Bison started off with a 22-0 lead after winning bouts at 172, 189, 107 and 285. The Bison also secured a forfeit at 215.
After Brady Bowers defeated Cohen Zechman in a 7-1 decision at 107, the Defenders finally got on the board. At 114, Trey Nicholas bested Nikolay Bardwell 5-0 to make the deficit 22-3.
After the Bison earned a major decision at 121, Tyler Ulrich secured a win for the Defenders at 127. Ulrich was up 4-1 early in the match. However, Fort LeBoeuf's Noah Cuic scored four consecutive points to go up 5-4 in the match. Ulrich then came back in the match to win 9-6 to make the score 26-6.
Then at 133, Sam Hall held his own against two-time state medalist JoJo Przybycien. Hall lost the match, but since he held Przybycien to an 8-1 decision, the Bison only earned three points from the match, and kept the Defenders alive. Hall's bout set things up for freshman Reagan Milheim at 139, who pinned Blake Glass in 3:39.
Betz thought Milheim impressed in his first match at Hershey.
"Reagan's a rock," Betz said. "He goes out, you're know what you're getting from him time in and time out. He was in a position where he kept getting stopped in his arm bar situation, but he didn't get frustrated. He stayed persistent, he was able to get the turn and the pin."
At 145, Reagan's brother, Kaden, also helped the Defenders cut the deficit. Milheim also won via pin against Jackson Bowers in 2:37 to make the score 29-18.
"I think kids focused on their job at the point," Betz said. "We knew the possibility of being in a hole coming through probably at 39. We were hoping to pick up a couple more bonus points at 14 and 27, but we didn't get those. It put those guys in a must pin situation and those guys are guys that can handle it."
The Bison clinched the match at 152 after Brody Beers secured a 10-2 major decision over Eli Butler. The Defenders got six more points after Cameron Milheim won via forfeit at 160.
After dropping Thursday's match against the Bison, the Defenders are now in the consolation bracket where they will take on West Perry of District 3 in the first round today at 9 a.m. The Mustangs fell to Chestnut Ridge 31-27 on Thursday.
"We're upset that we lost the match," Betz said. "We were hoping to still be in the winners bracket, but you get what you get at this point and that's the next thing and we're working on the next best thing at this point."
FORT LEBOEUF 33, WARRIOR RUN 24
172: Conner McChesney (FL) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz, 12-4; 189: Ryan Welka (FL) dec. Connor Parker, 3-2; 215: Dan Church (FL) won by forfeit; 285: John Duran (FL) pinned Hunter Hauck, 1:06; 106: Brady Bowers (FL) dec. Cohen Zechman, 7-1; 113: Trey Nicholas (WR) dec. Nikolay Bardwell, 5-0; 120: Jake Bennett (FL) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter, 16-6; 126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) dec. Noah Cuic, 9-6; 132: Jojo Przybycien (FL) dec. Samuel Hall, 8-1; 139: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Blake Glass, 3:40; 145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Jackson Bowers, 2:38; 152: Brody Beers (FL) maj. dec. Eli Butler, 10-2; 160: Cameron Milehim (WR) won by forfeit.