MILLVILLE — Freshmen Gideon Kennel and Carter McCormick each scored goals to lead Warrior Run to a 2-0 win over Shenandoah Valley in the opening match of the Millville Tournament.
Kennel scored in the final 10 minutes if the first half and McCormick scored eight minutes into the second half for all the scoring. Braego Cieslukowski made four saves to earn the shutout for the Defenders (2-0).
Millville Tournament
Warrior Run 2, Shenandoah Valley 0
First half
WR: Gideon Kennel (Cooper Wilkins) 7:34.
Second half
WR: Carter McCormick (Ryan Kemock) 32:21.
Corner kicks: Warrior Run, 5-4.