THROOP — Warrior Run got a first-hand look at one of Pennsylvania’s top high school softball players.
The Defenders came away impressed.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to tip your cap,” first-year Warrior Run coach Mark Evans said after Maranda Runco slugged two home runs and tossed a three-hitter to lead host Mid Valley to a 7-1 victory in Monday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A first-round softball game. “Power in the circle. Power in the batter’s box.
“That second home run was outside and just about an inch off the ground. Tough hitter.”
Runco, a left-handed hitter, took that pitch out of the park for a two-run homer that closed the scoring.
“We’re all really up in the dugout,” Runco said. “Even out of the game, we’re always texting each other, always hanging out and think that’s a really big part of being the team that we are.”
Mid Valley (20-2) has won four straight District 2 titles. The Lackawanna League Division 2 champions made the state final two years ago.
Runco, a Villanova University commit who was the state Class 2A Player of the Year in 2021, did a little bit of everything to end Warrior Run’s breakthrough season.
The hard-throwing righty struck out 14 and walked just one.
At the plate, Runco was part of three of the four Mid Valley scoring innings, driving in four runs.
Runco’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the first inning.
On the first pitch of the bottom of the third, Runco sent a blast out the park in left-center field.
Madison Kizer followed with another home run that landed about 10 feet to the right of Runco’s shot for a 5-0 lead.
Only Madison Litchard, the eighth hitter in the Warrior Run lineup, solved Runco.
Litchard had two of the hits and was close to another. Her high fly ball to deep right-center was dropped, resulting in the Warrior Run run with two outs in the fifth on a play that was ruled as an error.
Makenzie Watts, who reached first when she struck out but the pitch got away, scored on Litchard’s long fly ball.
Warrior Run (12-12) reached the state tournament as the District 4 runner-up after starting the district tournament as the sixth seed.
“The seniors had never seen a playoff game before,” said Evans, who took over a team that won seven games last season. “I challenged them at the beginning of the season and they’ve come through and competed.
“Hopefully, we’re going to make this a yearly thing.”
Helping that goal is the fact that the 21-player roster has 11 freshmen and just three seniors.
PIAA CLASS 3A SOFTBALL FIRST ROUND
Mid Valley 7, Warrior Run 1
Warrior Run 000;010;0 – 1 3 2
Mid Valley 212;020;x – 7 8 2
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck.
Maranda Runco and Mackenzie Adolfson.
WP — Runco. LP — Heyler.
Warrior Run — Madison Litchard 2-for-3; Abigail Evans 1-for-3.
Mid Valley — Kat Davis 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Chiara Zavislak 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Runco 2-for-2, 2 homers, sacrifice fly, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Madison Kizer home run.