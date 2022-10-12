TURBOTVILLE — Freshman goalkeeper Braego Cieslukowski had nine saves in the shutout, and Warrior Run scored two second-half goals as the Defenders beat Midd-West, 2-0, in a key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest.
The Defenders won their 10th straight game, and improved to 11-3-1 overall, 8-0 HAC-II with a game against Southern Columbia left. Midd-West falls to 9-6-1, 5-2-1.
Ben Potter broke a scoreless tie 12 minutes into the second half, but Alex Brown scored an insurance goal in the final second of the game.
Midd-West outshot Warrior Run, 9-6. Cole Keister had four saves for the Mustangs.
Warrior Run 2, Midd-West 0
Second half
WR-Ben Potter, 28:13; WR-Alex Brown, :01.
Shots: MW, 9-6. Corners: MW, 6-3. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Cole Keister); WR 9 (Braego Cieslukowski).