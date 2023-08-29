ALMEDIA — Dane Spahr of Danville nudged Sam Hennett of Shikellamy at the finish line — they both finished with a identical times of 16:34 — as Danville swept Central Columbia, Shikellamy and Mount Carmel to win the boys cross-country opener for all four teams.
Danville was even more dominant on the girls side as the top five runners were all from Danville. Victoria Bartholomew won the race for the Ironmen in 19:49, while sister Hannah was second in 20:11.
On the boys side, Shikellamy won three of four meets thanks to Hennett, Justin Zeigler (18:05) and Mason Cianflone (18:35), who finished for the Braves before the second-place runners from either Mount Carmel or Central Columbia.
Lucas Edmondson was the top finisher for Mount Carmel in 19:14.
On the girls side, Olivia Solomon was the top non Danville finisher. The Shikellamy runner finished in 20:51.
The Braves ended up dropping the closest meet, falling to Central Columbia 26-33, when the final two Blue Jay runners — Erin Bombard and Bethany Martin, finished ahead of the final two Shikellamy runners.
Boys
Danville 21, Central Columbia 39
Danville 15, Mount Carmel 46
Danville 24, Shikellamy 31
Shikellamy 17, Central Columbia 33
Shikellamy 19, Mount Carmel 42
Central Columbia 22, Mount Carmel 39
1. Dane Spahr (D), 16:34; 2. Sam Hennett (S), 16:34; 3. Aiden McNelis (CC), 17:42; 4. Adam Gallo (D), 17:43; 5. Justin Zeigler (S), 18:05; 6. Sam Nied (D), 18:25; 7. Mason Cianflone (S), 18:35; 8. Owen Crane (D), 18:54; 9. Ben Crane (D), 18:54; 10. Ebin Hine (MC), 18:59; 11. Luke Saracoglie (CC), 19:08; 12. Lucas Edmondson (MC), 19:14; 13. Hunter Bordner (S), 20:04; 14. Kaleb Kline (S), 20:25; 17. Eli Seesholtz (CC), 20:47; 18. Connor Morgan (CC), 20:44; 19. Baden Hawrdak (CC), 21:10; 27. Caleb Gensemer (MC), 22:10; 28. Cody Rogers (MC), 22:14; 29. Damien Klimas, 22:21.
Girls
Danville 15, Central Columbia 49
Danville 15, Central Columbia 50
Danville 15, Shikellamy 47
Central Columbia 26, Shikellamy 33
Shikellamy 15, Mount Carmel 50
Central Columbia 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Victoria Bartholomew (D), 19:49; 2. Hannah Bartholomew (D), 20:11; 3. Alivia Shen (D) 20:11; 4. Odin Rider (D), 20:12; 5. Janie Cotner (D), 20:46; 6. Olivia Solomon (S), 20:51; 8. Erin Presiozo (CC), 21:15; 9. Emma Trafton (S), 22:09; 11. Lillian Bennett (CC) 22:35; 12. Esha Patel (CC), 22:58; 15. Carly Harter (S), 23:34; 16. Erin Bombard (CC), 23:47; 17. Bethany Martin (CC), 24:18; 22. Lily Kase (S), 25:36; 23. Reese Romanoksie (MC), 27:04; 24. Abigail Solomon (S), 27:08; 25. Hannah Fourspring (MC), 27:14.