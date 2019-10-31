The Daily Item
HUMMELSTOWN — Greenwood scored three goals in the first half on its way to avenge its only loss of the season, beating Boiling Spring 4-0 at Lower Dauphin Middle School on Wednesday night in a District 3 Class A field hockey semifinal.
The Wildcats (16-1-2) now face the No. 7-team in the country, according to MaxFieldHockey.com — Oley Valley (22-0) — in the district championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Hershey School.
Greenwood, which beat Boiling Springs on the road early in the season, fell at home, 1-0 back on Sept. 30.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the cage (in the second meeting),” Wildcats coach Kent Houser said. “Our passing game is much sharper on turf.”
The Wildcats dominated Wednesday’s rematch, outshooting the Bubblers, 19-0, and 16-1 in corners.
Emma Rolston got Greenwood on the board first with goal 4:26 into the game. It was her ninth goal of the season.
Cori Davis made it 2-0 with 18:40 left in the first half, scoring her 15th of the year and third in the Wildcats’ two postseason victories.
Leah Bryner wrapped up the first-half scoring, with an assist from Grace Lesh, with 11:46 left in the opening half. Lesh, a senior, upped her season total to 15 assists, matching junior Hailey Womer for the team lead. Lesh also leads Greenwood with 24 goals and 63 points on the season.
Abby Taylor scored an unassisted goal with 7:04 left in the game for the other Greenwood tally.
Boiling Springs falls to 17-3-1 on the season and will play Bishop McDevitt in the third-place game on Saturday.
District 3 Class A Semifinal
at Lower Dauphin M.S.
Greenwood 4, Boiling Springs 0
First half
G-Emma Rolston, 25:34; G-Cori Davis, 18:40; G-Leah Bryner (Grace Lesh), 11:46.
Second half
G-Abby Taylor, 7:04.
Shots: Green, 19-0. Corners: Green, 16-1. Saves: Boiling Springs 11 (Carli Galbraith); Greenwood 0 (Kelsey Sheaffer).