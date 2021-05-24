KINGSTON — Ryan Reich and Ryan Aument were frozen in place — at the pitcher's mound and catcher's box, respectively — long after Tucker Teats was helped to his feet in right field.
The Selinsgrove batterymates were left to ponder how a game so beautifully pitched was at once spoiled by perhaps the least-threatening ball put in play.
Wyoming Valley West, flat dominated by Reich for 6 2/3 innings, turned a walk and three balls that didn't leave the infield into its only scoring threat. The Spartans then walked off 1-0 winners Monday when Anthony Severns' sinking liner to shallow right glanced off the hard-charging Teats' glove.
"It's just extremely unfortunate. It really is because I think this is a very talented team," said Seals coach Brent Beiler. "It's a shame to end it here."
The last time Selinsgrove played a postseason game, it won the 2019 Class 4A championship with Reich, then a freshman, closing out the state final. Monday's game was a District 2/4 Class 5A subregional quarterfinal, the first rung on what promised to be a challenging ladder, and Reich more than met the moment.
"He was pounding the zone — fastball, fastball, fastball — and he had his slider working real well, and his curve was working well," said Aument. "I mean, they couldn't hit it."
Reich struck out 11 (two off his career-high) and walked one. He retired 17 consecutive Spartans after allowing a hit to start the game, and threw just 90 pitches in nearly seven innings.
"(Reich) pitched a heck of a ballgame," said Valley West coach John Milius. "He mowed us down. He stymied us."
Spartans leadoff batter Garret Vought — the only batter Reich didn't strike out Monday — slammed a 1-0 pitch into the left-field corner in his first at-bat, and tried to stretch the play into a double. Seals sophomore Tyler Swineford chased the ball and gunned down Vought with a pinpoint strike to second baseman Brandon Hile.
"I'd usually come up throwing on that, but I heard (shortstop) Teague Hoover and Brandon Hile telling me he was going," Swineford said. "So I got it in as quick as I could."
Reich followed that momentous first out with 17 more, striking out seven his first time through the host's lineup, five of them looking.
The Spartans (14-5) made some decent contact on their second look at Reich, including a Vought shot to center field and a long drive that Teats dove across the foul line to catch. Severns also hit a hard comebacker that Reich speared for the second out of the fifth.
Valley West sophomore righty Mason Sgarlat matched zeroes with Reich, though he hit Hoover with a first-inning pitch and walked four other Seals. In fact, Selinsgrove stranded six runners, four in scoring position, including two in each of the fifth and seventh innings.
"We wanted to try to make something happen — try to get guys on base (and) drop a bunt, force an error — but their pitcher just obviously pitched real well," said Beiler. "We had our chances, but when you don't score any you don't get to move on."
The Spartans' home field, situated on a city block with a 90-degree angle in straightaway center, made it difficult for fly balls to find grass, and Selinsgrove hit eight of them. With two outs in the sixth, Swineford launched a rocket that forced center fielder Ryan Stevens to turn and burn for the catch.
"One of the hardest balls I've hit all year. Just got unlucky and it didn't drop," said Swineford, who had six extra-base hits in his first varsity season. "We were just hitting balls at everyone all night."
Sgarlat, who lowered his season ERA to 0.47 with Monday's shutout, pitched around a two-out walk in the seventh to Gannon Steimling and the Seals' lone hit — a Nate Aument single through the left side of the infield — to keep the game scoreless.
Vought worked a 1-2 count into Reich's only walk to start the home seventh. Vought was bunted to second base and, after a pop out, raced to third on a grounder deep in the hole. Severns then got enough of an 0-2 pitch to loft it the other way to shallow right. Teats sprinted close enough to make a play with a feet-first slide but the ball skipped away.
"We had to get someone on base from the top of the order; that's where we're strong at. That was key," said Milius. "I've always said, 'Walks'll kill ya.' They always come back to bite you, and they bite you in the backside in a bad way."
Reich, a righty committed to Seton Hall, finished his junior season 3-2 with a 1.88 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 56 innings.
"Ryan ... I'm just ... I'm sad for him because he just had his best high school performance. Literally looked dominant," said Beiler. "Just deserved a better fate.
"So proud of him. He just deserves better."
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
WYOMING VALLEY WEST 1, SELINSGROVE 0
Selinsgrove;000;000;0 — 0-1-0
Wyoming Valley West;000;000;1 — 1-2-0
Ryan Reich and Ryan Aument. Mason Sgarlat and Brian Gill.
WP: Sgarlat (4-1). LP: Reich (3-2).
Selinsgrove: Gannon Steimling 2 walks; Nate Aument 1-for-1, 2 walks.
Wyoming Valley West: Garret Vought 1-for-2, run; Anthony Severns 1-for-3, RBI.