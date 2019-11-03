MIDDLEBURG — Even though Millville and East Juniata are miles apart in the District 4 landscape, the Tigers and Quakers are quite familiar with each other on the soccer pitch.
“We’ve played in five District 4 finals, and EJ’s been in three of those,” said Quakers coach Anthony Preston. “We actually have a long history with them.”
After the first half deadlocked at 1, top-seeded Millville initiated a sort of “Quakers’ meeting” defensively, limiting No. 6 East Juniata to two shots after halftime and taking control of the game.
Defending state champion Millville (18-3) won 4-1 under the lights at Midd-West High School to claim back-to-back District 4 Class A soccer titles.
Eli Klinger scored two goals for the Quakers, while tallies by Anthony Failla and Cameron Laubach bookended the game’s scoring.
“We told the guys to ‘earn your star,’” Preston said. “We put a star on top of our team crest for winning the state title last year, and they know the level that they need to play to earn a second star. They gave a really quality effort.”
East Juniata (10-11) was ready for the Quakers, and pulled even thanks to a Jake Brackbill goal with 16:05 to play in the first half. The Tigers matched Millville’s quickness and speed on the perimeter even though the Quakers broke through four minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.
“We talked about goals, and it didn’t matter what they looked like, so long as they went in,” said East Juniata coach Mike Ryan. “We wanted to get it set up for passes into the box and then some shorter shots. But they packed it up in the middle.”
The Tigers won the possession battle in the first half, and save for Failla and Klinger rocketing through the Tiger backfield to build a 3-1 advantage with 14:48 left, EJ stood as firm as it could.
“We weren’t upset with the goals (allowed),” Ryan said. “It’s a championship game; you’re either ahead or behind. We realized they had some faster players than us, and they sent, sent, sent, and sent them.”
The Tigers also reached the PIAA tournament, and will face a District 3 representative in their first round game.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
BOYS SOCCER
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Midd-West H.S.
MILLVILLE 4, EAST JUNIATA 1
First half
M-Anthony Failla, 36:59; EJ-Jake Brackbill, 16:05.
Second half
M-Eli Klinger, 23:52; M-Klinger, 14:48; M-Cameron Laubach (Klinger), 1:26.
Shots: M 15-7. Corners: M 4-1. Saves: Millville 4 (Landon Evans); East Juniata 9 (Andrew Hunter).