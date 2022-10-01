SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna's defense can get overshadowed by its explosive offense. On Saturday, the nationally ranked River Hawks needed everything its defense could provide.
The River Hawks forced five turnovers and came up with a late defensive stop in a tough 17-12 win over a Ursinus side that already upended perennial Centennial Conference power Muhlenberg.
It was a big game for the nationally-ranked River Hawks, who were listed as the 20th best team in the nation by D3football.com in their most recent poll. They are now 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the Centennial.
The Bears (3-2, 2-2) earned themselves an early lead when Dakota Wherrity booted a 34-yard field goal through the uprights midway through the first quarter on a drive extended by multiple penalties against SU.
Also in the first quarter, Susquehanna’s Elijah Hoffman kicked a field goal of his own to even up the score. Moments later Josh Parson intercepted a pass on 3rd down and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to give the River Hawks a lead they would never relinquish.
Kyle Howes (6 receptions, 103 yards) made an incredible one-handed touchdown grab to extend the lead in the second quarter. A second Wherrity field goal made it 17-6 at the break.
The second half was sloppy for all involved, primarily due to the steady rain that started during halftime. The game featured seven combined turnovers, five of which occurred in the second half.
Ursinus finally showed some life late in the fourth quarter when Jack Psenicska found Kevin DePrince open in the endzone for the Bears’ first touchdown of the afternoon.
Disaster struck for the River Hawks on the ensuing drive. An errant snap flew over the head of quarterback Michael Ruisch, being recovered by the Bears and giving them a chance to drive down the field and win the game with two and a half minutes left to play.
SU's Jacob Erb intercepted a pass downfield on fourth-and-long to end the Ursinus threat and secure the 17-12 SU win. Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said he was thrilled with his defense’s performance.
“I told them after the game that it was one of the best performances I’ve seen,” said Perkovich. “That’s what great defenses do right? They put the game away and they make plays time and time again.”
The undefeated Riverhawks have off next weekend before traveling to Gettysburg for another Centennial Conference matchup on Oct. 15. The Bullets have had a rough start to their season, dropping to 1-4 after their defeat to Muhlenberg on Saturday.
“We’re focused on recovery for our starters and obviously trying to get our younger players more reps,” said Perkovich.
URSINUS 12, SUSQUEHANNA 17
URSINUS (3-2);3;3;0;6 - 12
SUSQUEHANNA (5-0);10;7;0;0 - 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
UC- Dakota Wherrity 34 FG, 7:17
SU- Elijah Hoffman 28 FG 3:40
SU- Josh Parson 28 interception return (Hoffman kick), 2:18
Second Quarter
SU- Michael Ruisch 26 pass to Kyle Howes (Hoffman kick), 8:59
UC- Dakota Wherrity 22 FG, 00:17
Fourth Quarter
UC- Jack Psenicka 4 pass to Kevin DePrince, 3:43
TEAM STATISTICS
;UC;SU
First Downs;14;21
Rushing Yards;20-11;51-183
Passing Yards;330;164
Passing;21-39-4;11-27-2
Fumbles-lost; 1-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;4-40;3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ursinus-Dawson Freeses 13-22; Steve DeCecco 2-3; Nick Schnaars 1-0; Jack Psenicska 4-minus14. Susquehanna-Frankie Negrini 28-108; Hunter Coulter 12-52; Eddie Nugent 1-15; Michael Ruisch 4-8; Kyle Howes 1-6.
PASSING: Moravian- Psenicska 21-39-4; Susquehanna- Ruisch 11-27-2.
RECEIVING: Moravian-Schnaars 4-67; Octavious Carter 2-59; Zachary Thorne 2-55; Justin Collier 3-44; Billy Cook 1-44; Dallas Evans 4-37; Kevin DePrince 4-23, TD; Freeses 1-1. Susquehanna-Howes 6-103, TD; Nugent 2-26; Jacob Erb 2-24; Michael Lefever 1-11.