ALTOONA — The formula’s been simple, but the execution been almost impossible.
Karson Kiesewetter is the engine that drives the Bisop Guilfoyle offense — 6,653 total yards and 84 touchdowns over the last two seasons is all the proof needed.
“I think that the was the key to the game was controlling and containing their quarterback,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth, who’s team beat Bishop Guilfoyle 42-14 in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal on Friday night, said. “We wanted to make sure to get a bunch of people around him.”
Again, Isaac Carter and Wes Barnes played big roles in shutting down the Marauders’ senior standout.
Barnes had the job of spying Kiesewetter from his inside linebacker position, and he didn’t always line up at quarterback. Sometimes Cooper Rother in at quarterback, and gave it Kiesewetter in a jet sweep, and his 1-yard TD run came on a handoff out of the T-formation from Rother.
“I was on him, mostly the whole game. He’s a playmaker. It’s a challenge for the defense because for the most part (as the main runner at quarterback), he’s an extra player, and he’s free to do what wants,” Barnes said.
The Marauders also do a good job of disguising their intentions with a lot of shifting to get an unbalanced line to attack the outside of a defense.
“We know that they shift and different formations with window dressing,” Barnes said. “We really had to play a team defense, and stay home.”
Part that help came from Carter and Tyler Arnold at defensive end. Carter was nearly unblockable in just his fifth football of his short career. He had three tackles for a loss, while Arnold was able to pick up a sack, and pressure Kiesewetter into poor throws.
“With Isaac there, we have a little more athleticism up front, and there were a couple of times both Tyler and Isaac were able to track and him down, and make plays,” Roth said. “Some guys that can move (up front), along with our big guys, has been huge plus for us.”
Roth’s biggest worry wasn’t just Kiesewetter’s legs. It was arm, and his ability to extend plays. Roth said before the game that the Bishop Guilfoyle QB wasn’t the typical running quarterback. He wouldn’t take off at the first sign pressure and he always kept his eyes downfield.
The Marauders’ two big completions came on those type of plays, and allowed Dom Yanoshak to get open down the field to set up both Bishop Guilfoyle scoring chances in the first half – a missed field goal and a TD run by Kiesewetter.
“We always had to play pass,” Southern Columbia safety Louden Murphy said. “Honor the pass, fly up with a runs.”
But Murphy also said Roth’s words about Kiesewetter always keeping his eyes down field also helped not to get beat deep too many times.
“We just knew we had to stay (on the receivers),” Murphy said. “The linebackers and defensive line was able to contain the run game, so that helped us honor the pass as well.”
Though Kiesewetter ended with 232 yards in the air — 79 came on two passes at the end of the game against the second-team Southern Columbia defense. Against the first-team defense, Kiesewetter was just 8-of-18 for 153 yards and two interceptions, both by Murphy. He returned the second one for an 98-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.