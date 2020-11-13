For the last four weeks, there has been a confidence around the Danville defense.
The confidence has come from more than just the numbers the Ironmen have put up over that month-long span.
“We are just doing what we are taught to do,” Danville inside linebacker Gabe Benjamin said. “We shut out Montoursville in the second half. We had shutouts the two weeks previous; it’s been great.”
Outside linebacker Jagger Dressler said: “We want to have the mentality of getting after it, and just making plays.”
The first thing Danville coach Mike Brennan pointed to was his defense’s confidence. In his first year on the job, he was also quick to point out how some of the old and new defensive staffs came together.
“Mike Gurski was with me at Hazleton, and was on a state championship staff (at Selinsgrove in 2009), and Brian Raup (the co-head coach last year after Jim Keiser resigned) work together well,” Brennan said. “Our defensive line coach is a young guy (Roy Dennis, son of Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis), who came from college (Bloomsburg University). Marty Palm — in our secondary — is very bright and has the guys playing well in our scheme.
“Each level is always prepared.”
Add that kind of preparation to the athletes on the Danville defense, and the results speak for them themselves. Montoursville averaged 51 points per game entering last week’s District 4 Class 3A championship game, but didn’t score after halftime against the Ironmen.
“Everybody has played exceptionally well, but the kids have gotten better and made so much progress, it’s exceeded our expectations,” Brennan said. “They are just playing with a lot of energy and confidence right now.”
The next test for the Ironmen (7-1) comes on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Archbishop Carroll (2-2). The Patriots took advantage of a COVID-19 situation in the Neumann-Gorretti program, which beat Archbishop Carroll, 28-21, in the District 12 championship game. The Patriots then beat New Hope-Solebury, 34-28, to advance to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“It’s teams with two totally different styles, but in these games, it’s usually who can play their style of football, cleaner,” Brennan said. “When it comes to schemes, we’ve seen almost everything this season on both sides of the game.”
The Patriots had the most Catholic League playoff wins in its history through 2007, but fell on hard times. Archbishop Carroll didn’t have a winning season from 2007 until last year’s 7-6 record in coach Jeff Detweiler’s second season at the helm.
Brennan feels as though the Ironmen match up pretty well with Archbishop Carroll, but his biggest concerns come with the Patriots’ speed and quarterback Nick Lamey.
Lamey is an elusive threat in the open field, and threw for three touchdowns in the win over New Hope-Solebury. With Dressler and Ian Persing as outside linebackers — along with speed in the Danville secondary — the Ironmen should be able to keep pace.
The biggest difference this decade in the matchups between area schools and Catholic League schools in football is the amount of speed work Valley teams have started doing.
“We do a lot of work on our speed, and I put our guys on the edge against anybody in (Class 3A) athletically,” Brennan said. “You really hope speed isn’t a factor.”
The winners of Saturday’s contest at Danville will play the winner of tonight’s Wyomissing at Lakeland game. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PIAA is allowing home teams to be host sites for the PIAA quarterfinals if needed.