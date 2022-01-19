The Daily Item
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Bucknell rolled to a fourth straight win Wednesday, defeating Colgate 61-41 in Patriot League women’s basketball.
Bucknell (13-4, 4-2 PL) held the Raiders to just 28.8% shooting (15-of-52), and forced 18 turnovers in the victory.
Cecelia Collins (14 points) and Taylor O’Brien (12) both scored in double figures, and all 11 Bison that registered minutes ended up with points. Collins also added seven assists, four steals, a block and six rebounds to her totals.
Bucknell shot 51.7% in the second half to open up a 20-point lead after being up by just five at halftime. The Bison outscored Colgate 20-5 in the third quarter.
Bucknell scored 20 points off turnovers, and 34 of its points in the paint. Both teams finished with just two 3-pointers each. Bucknell also turned it over just seven times on the day.
Colgate (2-16, 0-7 PL) was led by Tiasia McMillan’s double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds.).
Bucknell came out of the halftime break on a 6-0 run to grow its lead to double digits (31-20), with O’Brien contributing four points. The Bison allowed just two makes from the field and five points to the Raiders in the third while forcing eight turnovers. Offensively, Bucknell went 9-of-17 (52.9%) in the quarter and grew its advantage to 45-25 by the fourth quarter.