ALMEDIA — Perhaps shifting the focus to protecting its two-goal lead over Bloomsburg would have been a gamble if Lewisburg hadn’t been so darn confident Saturday.
The Green Dragons, who lost to and tied the Panthers in league games this season, aggressively attacked the district’s top seed throughout the first half and scored twice. Then, with that lead, they dialed back the pressure and braced for Bloomsburg’s best shot.
It came in waves over the last 15 minutes of the District 4 Class A championship game, but especially in the final five harrowing minutes. Though a goal finally pierced the defense with 97 seconds to play, the Green Dragons didn’t feel threatened while closing out a 2-1 victory for the program’s first district crown since 2004.
“We were ready, really focused,” said Lewisburg senior center back Allie Mast. “We’ve been focused since the beginning of the season, but I really feel that we stepped up today. We came ready to play.”
Gaby Markunas and Rylee Dyroff scored goals nearly six minutes apart in the first half against a team that allowed Lewisburg one goal total in two Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchups. Kerstin Koons was forced to make just six saves as Lewisburg’s back end of Mast, Siena Brazier, Macy Brown and Natalie Hall stood strong against most every Bloomsburg challenge.
“That last five minutes was really intense, and especially after they got that goal,” said Green Dragons senior center mid Izabel Zaleski. “We didn’t want to go into overtime, so we knew we had to stay strong on the defensive end.
“We knew we had to push because we wanted the gold.”
Lewisburg, which lost to archrival Mifflinburg in last year’s district final, made good on its third championship game appearance since beating Selinsgrove in double-overtime 15 years ago.
“We absolutely knew we could beat them,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “They were just ready, because we were here last year (and) we knew the feeling of what (the Panthers are) feeling right now.
“The girls’ heads were where they needed to be, and they just brought it home.”
The Green Dragons (18-2-1) will carry a seven-game win streak (and 13-game unbeaten run) into Tuesday’s first-round state playoff game against District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area at Central Columbia.
Bloomsburg (16-3-1), which lost in the title game for the sixth time in 11 seasons, will face two-time District 3 champion Greenwood on Tuesday.
Lewisburg’s aggressive play generated four penalty corners in the opening eight minutes, and it was almost nine minutes before the Panthers crossed midfield for the first time. Bloomsburg had a player advantage from a green card charged to Dyroff with 15:39 to play in the half, but Lewisburg seized possession and earned consecutive corners. On the second, Izabel Zaleski’s drive led to a brief scrum in front, and Markunas muscled in the ball for her 39th goal of the season and 71st of her career.
“That really gave us the confidence to keep scoring,” said Markunas, a senior forward. “Being aggressive in the circle and really penetrating with our offense in the first half helped us a lot.”
“Huge. Absolutely huge,” Daneen Zaleski said of the scoring first. “That’s what we wanted to do coming in.”
About three minutes later, Dyroff ran onto a long cross-field pass and carried across the 25. After a restart, Izabel Zaleski’s drive was stopped but Dyroff swept in the rebound with 6:03 left in the half. It was Dyroff’s fifth postseason goal and 29th of the season.
Bloomsburg, which managed one first-half corner, generated a pair of three-corner sequences in the second half. Koons, Zaleski and Kara Koch each had a defensive play in the first series, and Koch thwarted another pair in the latter.
“We’d try to get the ball up, and we had a couple breakaways every now and then, but then the ball would just come right back down,” said Koch. “They definitely upped their pressure, but we just played more defense.”
On the Panthers’ last corner, a drive by Bella Luxardo clipped Koch shinguard as she spun out of the ball’s path and made it 2-1 with 1:37 to play. Lewisburg controlled the ball from there, and pulled its eighth corner, to run out the clock.
“What we really wanted to avoid was having them knock one in, which obviously happened late, but that can really flip things,” said Mast. “We just wanted to make sure we were being strong and supporting each other. I’m really glad that we pulled that out.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Central Columbia H.S.
LEWISBURG 2, BLOOMSBURG 1
First half
L-Gaby Markunas, 11:53; L-Rylee Dyroff, 6:03.
Second half
B-Bella Luxardo, 1:37.
Shots: 7-7. Corners: L 8-7. Cards: Lewisburg, Dyroff, 1st, 15:39 (green); Bloomsburg, Luxardo, 1st, 0:30 (green). Saves: Lewisburg 6 (Kerstin Koons); Bloomsburg 5 (Nadja Hartmann).