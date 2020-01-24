MOUNT CARMEL — Garrett Timco played in the Schuylkill League and deep into the PIAA Class A playoffs for two seasons as the starting point guard for Lourdes Regional.
At Mount Carmel for his junior season, he knew exactly what to expect when coach John Lazicki asked him to play Tamaqua senior point Brayden Knoblauch in the Red Tornadoes’ box-and-one in the second half.
“I heard he’s good player because he’s one of the best in the Schuykill League,” Timco said. “I just had to make sure he didn’t beat us.”
Timco limited Knoblauch to just six points — nearly 13 points under his averge of 18.7 per game — as Mount Carmel picked up a big 58-53 nonconference boys basketball win over the Blue Raiders.
“The box-and-one is designed to make other people beat you, but the box wasn’t moving in the first half. We gave up 30 points (in the first half) and I wasn’t very happy with that,” Lazicki said. “We started to step off cutters and rebound much better when the box was moving in the second half.”
With Knoblauch not getting a shot off in the third quarter, the rest of the Blue Raiders (12-5) struggled shooting and with turnovers. Tamaqua was just 4-of-15 from the field and had four turnovers. Brock Evert also caught fire, scoring eight of his 14 points in the third. Trailing by four at the half, Mount Carmel used a 13-3 run, capped by a Tommy Reisinger bucket with 16 seconds left in the third quarter to take a 44-36 lead.
“We need contributions from everyone. Michael (Balichik) and Tommy are our staples,” Lazicki said. “But we need Brock to step up, Dylan Pupo to step up and they can — and do — most of the time.
“Those nights they don’t is when we struggle.”
The fourth quarter belonged to Balichik, who came up with three big buckets to keep the Blue Raiders at bay. Tamaqua ended the third quarter with two foul shots by Nate Gregoire, then Luke Gregoire opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play to bring the Blue Raiders within 44-41.
Balichik then took advantage of a long rebound off a missed Tamqua 3. Evert tracked down the rebound and found Balichik for an easy layup.
Balichik and Reisinger scored back-to-back buckets to push the Mount Carmel (15-3) lead back to seven with 4:32 left in the game. Luke Gregoire, who scored his 1,000th career point in the first quarter, tried to single-handedly keep the Blue Raiders in the game.
Luke Gregoire scored on a putback with 3:48 left, then added a 3-pointer with 2:35 left to cut the lead to 48-46, but Balichik immediately answered with a driving layup for a four-point advantage. Knoblauch scored his only bucket of the second half on an elbow jumper to cut the lead to two, but again Balichik drove the right side for a four-point lead.
Timco knocked down two foul shots with 45.3 seconds for a six-point lead, before Luke Gregoire hit another 3-pointer to cut the advantage to three. Pupo got free for an easy layup against the Blue Raiders’ press, and Evert knocked down two foul shots with 11 seconds left to seal the game.
The teams started quickly in the first quarter. The Red Tornades built an early six-point lead before Luke Gregoire scored seven points and Barron Stauffenberg capped the 10-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Tamaqua a 13-10 lead.
The Blue Raiders’ defense played much better in the second quarter, limiting Mount Carmel to just eight points and forcing six turnovers. Stauffenberg knocked down two foul shots with 35 seconds left in the half to send the Blue Raiders to the locker room with a 30-26 lead.
“I implored them at halftime not throw lazy passes against their defense,” Lazicki said. “Tamaqua is a good team that will get in the passing lanes. We had to ball fake and make sure we were throwing passes to the outside shoulder.”
Thursday marked Mount Carmel’s sixth and final nonleague game against a Schuylkill League opponent.
“(The Schuylkill League) teams are usually physical, well-coached and play man-to-man defense,” Lazicki said. “They play man-to-man defense right on the edge of being illegal, and I like seeing that for the playoffs. We’re getting pulled and tugged going to the basket.
“If you can make shots against it, it will certainly help against the man-to-man defense in the playoffs.”
Luke Gregoire finished with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Raiders.
Balichik and Resinger each scored 18 points to lead Mount Carmel.
MOUNT CARMEL 58, TAMAQUA 53
Tamaqua (12-5) 53
Brayden Knoblauch 2 2-2 6; Nicko Bollentino 1 0-0 2; Nathan Gregoire 3 2-3 8; Lucas Gregoire 9 7-8 27; Barron Stauffenberg 2 2-2 8; Nate Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-15 53.
3-point goals: L. Gregoire 2, Stauffenberg 2.
Did not score: Sean Lavine.
Mount Carmel (15-3) 58
Mike Balichik 8 1-3 18; Brock Evert 5 2-2 14; Dylan Pupo 3 0-0 6; Tommy Reisinger 9 0-0 18; Garrett Timco 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 5-7 58.
3-point goals: Evert 2, Balichik.
Did not score: Jeremiah Renno, Damen Milewski, Nate Long, Nick Nestico.
Score by quarters
Tamaqua`17`13`8`15 — 53
Mount Carmel`18`8`18`14 — 58