SELINSGROVE — Danny Frauenheim knows how important guard play and defense can be on the road in the postseason.
“Coach said a couple of weeks ago, when we were right in the middle of our run, that he thought we had the recipe for success and we just had to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Frauenheim, referring to the trapping, full-court pressure that Susquehanna (20-7) has used lately.
Frauenheim, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, and the rest of his River Hawks teammates carry a seven-game winning streak — including winning the Landmark Conference tournament — into the NCAA Division III tournament. Susquehanna begins the tournament today (3:30 p.m.) at Wittenberg University’s Pam Evans Smith Arena against at-large entry Benedictine (Ill.).
“Don’t worry about what they’re going to do; we just had to bring our ‘A’ game,” Frauenheim said of the winning streak. “If we brought our ‘A’ game, we knew we’d be successful. So we’ve just been preaching that it’s all about us. We just have to bring our ‘A’ game and let the chips fall as they will.”
Host Wittenberg (26-2) and La Roche (21-7) will meet in the other game at 6 p.m. Tonight’s winners will meet Saturday night for a berth in the Sweet Sixteen.
“Our press, you can watch it on film but I don’t think teams can sense it on film,” said senior Zach Knecht, part of the Susquehanna squad that reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2017. “Our guard play has been fantastic, especially these last six weeks.
“Our press has taken it up another level.”
Frank Marcinek calls on up to 11 players to keep his River Hawks fresh, but Benedictine (20-6) essentially used seven men in its 74-70 loss to Milwaukee School of Engineering in the opening round of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference playoffs. An eighth player logged just three minutes.
“They’re a little similar to Scranton,” said Frauenheim, the lone Susquehanna player to land first-team all-Landmark honors. “They’ve got a bunch of shooters on the perimeter and one dominant guy in the post. They look to get it into him, and they run a bunch of stuff similar to what we’ve seen the past couple weeks.
“We feel like we’re well-prepared and ready to go.”
Eric Grygo, a 6-7 senior, is Benedictine’s primary threat in the paint, averaging 17.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Kenny Bogus (12.6 points per game) and 6-2 sophomores Kyle Graebner (11.3) and Keegan Graebner (5.0) provide perimeter threats. Nick Kosich, a 6-1 freshman, also averages in double figures (10.8 ppg).
Susquehanna’s lineup also displays plenty of balance. Lukas Yurasits (13.6 ppg.) and Matt LaCorte (10.9) are the River Hawks’ top two scorers, while Frauenheim (10.8), Knecht (9.4) and Bryce Butler (9.4) round out Marcinek’s typical starting five.
Marcinek also relies on Wes Simons, Jay Martin, Mike Kempski and Quincy Haughton off the bench. He’ll often go deeper with Jordan Harnum and Jack Van Syckle.
Kempski and Haughton, along with a number of others, were ill and missed Wednesday’s practice. Even Marcinek was out sick.
In beating Moravian (76-43) and Scranton (86-69) on the way to Susquehanna’s first Landmark Conference tournament championship, the River Hawks forced 24 turnovers in each game while committing just 14 turnovers combined.
“Our guards are just a bunch of psychos, so once they get that one tip or that one steal (they’re all over it),” Knecht said.
That high-pressure approach has generated victories and momentum for Susquehanna.
“All I know is we’re ready to go, no matter what,” Frauenheim continued. “We’ll play anyone anywhere. We just know that we can play with anyone, so if they tell us to play Benedictine at Wittenberg we’re going to play Benedictine at Wittenberg.”