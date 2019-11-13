The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The shots weren’t falling for the Philadelphia 76ers, so they clamped down on defense.
Joel Embiid scored 27 points, including the go-ahead dunk with 13.2 seconds remaining, and Philadelphia held Cleveland without a point for the final 3 ½ minutes in a 98-97 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
n Bulls 120, Knicks 102
CHICAGO — Coby White made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Chicago pulled away from slumping New York.
White missed his first five shots from the field and began the final period with just four points. But the rookie guard put on a dazzling show down the stretch, delighting a United Center crowd that included Roy Williams, White’s coach at the University of North Carolina.
n Heat 117, Pistons 108
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, added 13 assists, and Miami wasted most of what was a 29-point lead before hanging on to beat shorthanded Detroit.
Kendrick Nunn also had 20 for Miami, while Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Heat.
n Pacers 111, Thunder 85
INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter to lead Indiana over Oklahoma City.
Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the surging Pacers (7-4), who have won seven of eight, including four straight.