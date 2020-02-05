MILTON — After struggling offensively — especially in the second quarter — Milton got going in the second half Tuesday.
The Black Panthers roared to life in the second half, using six third-quarter field goals to spark a 26-point outburst, and stun Mifflinburg, 39-35.
“You’ve got to give Milton a ton of credit,” said Wildcat coach Kris Shuck. “They came out with a game plan defensively and we struggled to adjust to it.”
That plan was the triangle-and-two, and Milton coach Phil Davis knew the look would be a risk.
“They’re a good team and they’ve got more than two scorers,” Davis said. “But the last time we played them, No. 24 (Ella Shuck) and 30 (Angela Reamer) killed us. Sometimes we give it a zone look and other times man-to-man. The girls have embraced it and they seem to like it.”
This time around, Milton (5-12) held Shuck and Reamer to a combined 13 points on only five field goals.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead only nine seconds into the game on a Mollie Bomgardner breakway, but the rest of the game was nip-and-tuck. Milton scored the final six points of the first to take a 9-7 lead, then Mifflinburg rattled off seven in a row in the second to forge ahead, 14-9. That would be the Wildcats’ largest lead of the game.
Milton, which trailed by three at halftime, quickly cut Mifflinburg’s lead to 18-17 in the third via field goals from Tori Brink and Mylea Neidig. It helped serve as a springboard for the Black Panthers as they raced ahead, 23-22, then traded leads with Mifflinburg to end the third with a one-point lead (25-24). The third quarter, which had proven a struggle for Milton, was not so this night.
“We didn’t really do anything different offensively,” Davis said. “We just made shots. We’d gotten those same type of looks, but they didn’t fall. They did tonight, and it energized the girls defensively.”
At the same time, Milton had shots falling and also got Mifflinburg into foul trouble. Bomgardner fouled out with over six minutes left, and the Black Panthers were in the bonus for more than half the final stanza. Milton attempted 14 free throws over the final quarter, and after a 1-of-7 start sank five of its final seven attempts.
“That was unbelievable,” Davis said. “Taylor Snyder stepped up big. Leah Walter sank one. Raulerys Vega-Garcia made one. Kiersten Stork made one.”
Stork’s freebie made it 33-29 and came following an 0-of-4 start to the quarter for her at the stripe.
“We put her in there and asked her to do some things for us, and despite struggling, she stuck with it and didn’t hang her head,” Davis said.
Snyder and Crystal Hamilton led Milton with eight points apiece, while Neidig and Brink each had six and Walter and Vega-Garcia each chipped in five. Every Milton participant in the game scored at least one point.
Mifflinburg (10-11) got 11 points each from Ella Shuck and Mara Shuck in defeat.
MILTON 39, MIFFLINBURG 35
Mifflinburg (10-11) 35
Brooke Catherman 2 1-4 5; Ella Shuck 4 2-4 11; Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-2 6; Angela Reamer 1 0-0 2; Mara Shuck 3 5-6 11. Totals 12 10-16 35
3-point goals: E. Shuck
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Cassie Keister.
Milton (5-12) 39
Kiersten Stork 0 1-5 1; Leah Walter 2 1-2 5; Taylor Snyder 2 4-6 8; Crystal Hamilton 4 0-3 8; Mylea Neidig 3 0-0 6; Tori Brink 3 0-0 6; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 7-19 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None
Mifflinburg 7 9 8 11 — 35
Milton 9 4 12 14 — 39