It’s a bit of a fallacy that basketball is a game ruled by height.
It’s more a game of length.
Don’t get it wrong: Selinsgrove has plenty of height — seniors Blake Haddon and Val Barillaro both top 6-foot-5 — but the Seals have a wide variety of lanky defenders with long arms.
Take Luke Piecuch, who played off the bench on Saturday against Shamokin. Listed at 6-foot-1, he was tasked with playing the Indians’ Joe Hile when the Seals went to man-to-man defense. However, the guard had enough length to bother the 6-foot-5 Hile into 1-for-3 shooting in the second half and no shots in the final quarter of Selinsgrove’s one-point win.
However, the Seals haven’t made their defensive living off playing man-to-man for the most part. Second-year coach Justin Keiser — the youngest son of Cathy Keiser, who won 619 games as Selinsgrove’s field hockey coach — has Selinsgrove using a wide variety of zone defenses — both half- and full-court — to take advantage of his length and depth.
“Our height and our length is huge; it bails us out at times,” Keiser said after team’s 42-41 win over Shamokin. The Seals moved to 4-0 in Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference after going four seasons without more than three wins in the league.
“With the length and athleticism,” Keiser added, “we can do a good job in our zone matching up, and then playing disciplined while still rotating hard.”
Not only are the Seals able to block shots inside with Haddon on the wing of the zone, and Piecuch patrolling the other side, both players make it tough get open 3-pointers against Selinsgrove. The Indians were 6-of-20 from beyond the arc Saturday, and rival Shikellamy was 2-of-16 last Wednesday, both Selinsgrove wins.
The defense has fueled a big turnaround. Selinsgrove won five in a row after an opening-weekend loss to District 3 power Trinity, a string snapped by Mifflinburg’s Ethan Bomgardner scoring a putback at the buzzer that lifted the Wildcats two days before Christmas. That started a three-game losing streak, including both games in the Mechanicsburg Christmas Tournament, where the Seals scored just 48 points against Class 6A schools Cumberland Valley and the host squad.
However, Keiser said it provided a learning experience for the Seals.
“We played a lot of good team that have shown all kinds of different looks,” Keiser said. “Those teams have prepared us for our league where (our opponents) are trying to do similar types of things as those teams.”
One can also see the confidence in the Selinsgrove players. Keiser mentioned after Saturday’s win that the Seals felt they could compete in the league this season, and their performance in the early part of the season proves it.
“We’re all trusting each other right now. We just feel like we are the underdogs right now,” Seals senior guard Nate Caltaldi, who leads Selinsgrove with 22 3-pointers this season, said. “We just have to go out, and do our job to get the win.”
Another big step forward for Selinsgrove came on offense in the form of junior guard Ries Naugle. He scored in double figures twice in the December, and also went scoreless in the Christmas Tournament. But starting with a win over Milton to open the league season on Jan. 4 when Naugle scored 18 points, the Selinsgrove guard set career-highs in back-to-back games with 25 against Jersey Shore and 28 in the win over Shikellamy.
With the Indians throwing their best defender at Naugle, he scored just nine points Saturday, but he had five assists, including finding Gabe Paulhamus and Cataldi for two big fourth-quarter 3-pointers to seal the win.
“When he’s being aggressive, Ries can really get to the rim, and if you’re going to defend that, he can knock down the 3,” Keiser said. “If you pay a lot of attention to him, he’s just going to find the open players.”
Selinsgrove gets a chance to keep its early run going Wednesday night. The Seals (9-5 overall, 4-0 HAC-I) will host division contender Central Mountain (11-1, 3-1).