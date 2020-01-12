Worcester, Mass. — Bucknell used its defense Saturday to remain unbeaten in Patriot League women’s basketball.
The Bison (11-4, 4-0) limited Holy Cross to just four 3-pointers, and 27.6 percent shooting from the floor to seal a 51-40 victory and move to 4-0 in the Patriot League.
The Crusaders (10-5, 3-1) were held to six fourth-quarter points as they lost their first conference game. Bucknell is one of two 4-0 teams left in the league.
Ellie Mack led Bucknell with 17 points and 12 rebounds, collecting her fourth career double-double and first of the season. Marly Walls added a career-high 13 points, all of which came in the first half.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but Bucknell strung together an 11-2 run to grab the lead.
Mack scored the first seven Bucknell points, and blocked two shots in the first five minutes. The Bison went up 11-7 before the Crusaders brought it back to a two-point game by the end of the quarter.
Holy Cross tied the game at 14 before Bucknell went on a 10-2 run to take the lead for good. Walls scored eight points during the Bison run. She and Mack each reached double-digit points by the 4:40 mark in the second quarter.
Bucknell led by nine in the first half when Autumn Ceppi made a layup at the buzzer. The 22 points Holy Cross scored in the first half matched its season-low.
A 5-0 run to open the second half gave the Bison a 36-22 lead, but the 3s began to fall for both teams in the third quarter. The Crusaders hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to cut the Bison lead to seven. Ally Johnson responded with two 3-pointers in a row for the Bison.
That was followed by a pair of Ellie Mack triples.
Both teams struggled to score in the final 10 minutes, scoring six apiece.
Johnson contributed eight points, three boards, and a pair of steals.
Holy Cross was led by Preseason Player of the Year Lauren Manis, who scored 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting. The Crusaders also had a 44-38 advantage in rebounds.
Bucknell returns to Sojka Pavilion to host American on Wednesday.