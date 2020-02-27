MILTON — Danville’s defense has done a great job of taking the opponent’s best offensive threats out of the game late this season.
Wednesday night against Jersey Shore in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal was no different.
The Ironmen limited Jersey Shore’s top two scorers to just 11 points combined in a 73-29 win at Milton High School.
Danville (20-6) will face Montoursville (19-5), a 70-49 winner over Athens in the other semifinal, in the district championship at 4 p.m. at Milton on Saturday. The Ironmen won the only meeting between the schools in the Heartland Athletic Conference semfinals, 56-45, on Feb. 12. The Bulldogs (13-11) will play the Wildcats (18-7) in the consolation game at noon at Milton on Saturday.
“(Montoursville) is a dangerous team. They have five good athletes. They have a big guy that’s tough for us to guard, and they have shooters all over the place,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “It will be like the first time. If we can defend the 3-ball pretty well, and our end, we have to shoot well.
“It should be a pretty entertaining game.”
Nate Ewing and Trevor Gee combined for 49 of Jersey Shore’s 69 points in the Bulldogs’ upset of Shamokin in the quarterfinals.
Against the Ironmen, Ewing — who had 29 points against the Indians — had just one field goal and four points on 13 shots. Gee scored seven points against Danville.
“Ewing and Gee was key for us. We really wanted to hold both of them down, but really concentrated on Ewing,” Smith said. “If he starts going off, he’s good enough to carry a team.”
Danville’s defense was so good, Jersey Shore didn’t reach double digits on the scoreboard until Alec Carpenter knocked down a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left in the half.
Jagger Dressler again played well for the Ironmen. Smith challenged Dressler late in the regular season to be a bigger contributor on the boards in the postseason.
Dressler had 15 points and 15 rebounds — his fourth double-double in five games to lead the way for Danville.
“Obviously rebounds can be huge for a team,” Dressler, a senior forward, said. “Any type you can get can help your team win, and I just want to help my team win.”
The Bulldogs missed 12 of their first 13 shots, and despite struggling a bit with its own shot, Danville was able to quickly build a 16-2 lead on a Dressler drive early in the second quarter.
“We weren’t getting bad shots, early. We missed a lot peepers,” Smith said. “I don’t what the deal was, if it was nerves. Our defense really gave us the game early.
“They came out with that defensive intensity, and it really showed.”
The Ironmen were never challenged in the second half. Jersey Shore cut the lead under 20 once in the third stanza with 4:06 left, but Dressler and Jack Smith had back-to-back three-point plays, and Mavin James knocked down two foul shots to end Danville to the third quarter with a 24-point lead.
KJ Riley added 14 points, while Smith and James each finished with 10 points for the Ironmen.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
Class 4A semfinal
at Milton H.S.
DANVILLE 73, JERSEY SHORE 29
Jersey Shore (13-11) 29
Tanner Lorson 0 1-2 1; Nate Ewing 1 1-2 4; Alec Carpenter 2 2-2 7; Trevor Gee 3 1-4 7; Damian Williams 2 0-2 4; Cayden Hess 0 1-2 1; Jason Stringfellow 0 0-2 0; Kyle Mundrick 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 6-16 29.
3-point goals: Ewing, Carpenter, Mundrick.
Did not score: Terrance Stetts, Tristian Gallick, Tanner Allison.
Danville (20-6) 73
KJ Riley 5 3-3 14; Jagger Dressler 7 1-2 15; Dante Harward 3 0-0 7; Mavin James 4 2-2 10; Jack Smith 4 1-1 10; Colton Sidler 2 0-0 4; Carson Persing 1 0-0 3; Mitch Vanden Hueval 1 1-2 3; Aiden Witkor 1 0-0 2; Charlie Betz 1 0-0 3; Brady Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 8-10 73.
3-point goals: Riley, Harward, Smith, Persing, Betz.
Did not score: Shaun Potter, Conner Kozick, Lane Berkey, Abe Wolfe.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore`2`9`10`8 — 29
Danville`12`22`13`26 — 73