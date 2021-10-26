NORTHUMBERLAND — The members of the East Juniata girls soccer team thought their season was over after a win over Juniata Christian on Oct. 18 to close the regular season.
"It was pretty devastating," East Juniata senior Cypress Feltman said. "This was the first year — and especially my senior year — that we didn't make it to districts."
However, the Tigers received a pleasant surprise on Sunday when the District 4 Class A playoff bracket was unveiled. By virtue of Williamson finishing 7-7, but having the 14th-best power ranking, the Tigers and four other teams with losing records earned a spot in the bracket.
"Oh, I was hyped," Feltman said. "I was hyped! I was not ready to start basketball season, and I wanted to get together will the girls one more time. It felt really good."
The Tigers, seeded 13th, took advantage of their second chance, using stellar second-half defense and a free-kick goal by Feltman to top No. 4 Northumberland Christian 3-2 on Tuesday in the District 4 Class A first round.
"It pushes us even harder," East Juniata goalkeeper Grace Hibbs said. "We thought our season was over a week ago, and we all went to basketball. We came back (Monday) for our one practice, hoping we would be good enough to play how we used to."
The teams went into halftime tied 2-2, and the Warriors (15-4-1) controlled the second half.
"At halftime, we were sitting in an even game," Northumberland Christian coach James Snyder said. "I think I had them convinced we would win if we adjusted better, and we did. We just couldn't put any shots in."
The Warriors outshot the Tigers 13-1 in the second half, but East Juniata (7-11-1) made its chance count.
Senior Marissa Coudriet stole the ball at midfield and dribbled down the field on a breakaway in one of the few East Juniata forays into the offensive third after halftime. She was taken down just outside the box to earn a free kick.
"Honestly, I didn't think I was going to make it that far down that field," Coudriet said. "I just went as hard as I could. I was hoping I would get there, and I got the (free) kick. Cypress shooting it really got us pumped up for the rest of the game."
Feltman stepped up to the ball, and delivered a low shot that Northumberland Christian goalkeeper Caitlyn Gray made a diving save on, but the referee ruled the ball was just across the goal line in Gray's hands. That goal gave East Juniata the lead with 14:23 to play.
"I wanted to do it for Marissa, since she got (fouled)," Feltman said. "I kind of just kicked it, I won't lie. I just kicked it, hoping it would go in or at least be a good through ball."
As much as the Warriors controlled possession in the first 25 minutes, they seemed to kick it into another gear in the final 10 minutes.
"It was stressful," Hibbs said. "I've got to say the team did come in clutch at some points. It really helped me having them all back on defense, but yes, it was hard."
With just less than eight minutes to play, there was a scramble inside East Juniata's 6-yard box. Hibbs was on her stomach trying to grab the ball, while players from both teams tried to kick it. Feltman also came flying in to block a pair of dangerous shots once the Tigers finally cleared the ball.
"I thought the defense was doing really good," Feltman said. "We were attacking the person with the ball, which is something we've been focusing on. Cadee Becker saved my butt a bunch of times; she really goes hard. Madi (Arnold) on the other side was clearing the ball. Andrea (Maneval) was getting her body in front of the ball, and not letting it go by her. I'm happy with how they played."
The Warriors' best chance came with 3:05 to play when Emily Garvin rose up and headed a corner kick that seemed destined for the back of the net. Hibbs came diving across the goal line, with just enough extension to make the best of her eight saves.
"I just threw myself at it, hoping I would reach it," Hibbs said. "I slid on the mud. It just sent me farther."
Snyder added: "Their goalkeeper had a really good game."
The Warriors had one more dangerous chance with less than a minute left, but Hibbs and the defense stopped it, and the Tigers ran out the clock.
"My team really pushed through this whole thing, and I am very proud of every single one of them," Coudriet said. "I told them to go out and give it everything they've got, and I will never be disappointed in them as long as they give everything they've got, which all of them did."
The Tigers move on to Saturday's quarterfinals against the winner of Benton and Meadowbrook Christian, which was pushed back from Tuesday to today because of the weather.
"We just need to keep up the intensity," Coudriet said. "We have to come out strong. We can't think now that we have one win, it will be easy. We have to be ready to play whoever we play next."
The Warriors season comes to a disappointing end for a team that again won the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles, and reached the district semifinals a year ago where they lost to East Juniata.
"We thanked the seniors for the season we had, and we told them we battled all the way," Snyder said. "We had opportunities, it just wasn't our day."
The Tigers took the lead 15 minutes into the game when Macy Buskey poked a Coudriet cross into the goal. Eight minutes later, the Warriors tied it when Savannah Yount popped in a rebound off a deep shot by Garvin.
Northumberland Christian took the lead with 8:40 left in the first half when Garvin raced down a long pass from Eden Treas and shot it off the inside of the post and ricocheted it into the goal. East Juniata tied the score 22 seconds later when Sara Brackbill popped a rebound into an open net.
EAST JUNIATA 3, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 2
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIRST ROUND
First half
EJ-Macy Buskey (Marissa Coudriet), 15:07; NC-Savannah Yount, 23:01; NC-Emily Garvin (Eden Treas), 31:20; EJ-Sara Brackbill, 31:42.
Second half
EJ-Cypress Feltman, 65:37.
Shots: NC 23-10. Shots on goal: NC 10-5. Corner kicks: NC 10-8. Saves: East Juniata 8 (Grace Hibbs); Northumberland Christian 2 (Caitlyn Gray).