LEWISBURG — Through its first five games of the season, the Lewisburg girls basketball team did a good enough job of playing defense and rebounding to stay in every game.
However, the Green Dragons were unable to pull out a victory in any of those games, including a pair of one-possession losses.
"The girls have been playing really hard all year; it's just been a matter of putting the ball in the basket," Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said. "I told them, 'Once you get that first win, more should start coming. It's just getting over the mountain.'"
The most recent near-miss was a one-point loss to unbeaten Shamokin last week.
"We just wanted to use that momentum that we had in the fourth quarter," Lewisburg junior Sophie Kilbride said. "We outscored them (16-8), so we wanted to use that momentum going forward."
On Tuesday, Lewisburg combined enough shot-making with its tenacious rebounding and defense to grab its first win of the season, 36-19 over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
"We played really good defense and made the shots we had to, and got the win," Sample said.
"We've been waiting for it," Kilbride said. "All of our games have been close. We were on the cusp, so it's good to get the first one. Hopefully, it continues."
Lewisburg (1-5, 1-4 HAC-I) earned the win by dominating the middle quarters. Danville's Savannah Dowd made a short hook to tie the game 8-8 just more than a minute into the second quarter. Over the next 18 minutes of game time, Lewisburg outscored Danville 19-4 to take control and grab its first win.
"It's awesome," Lewisburg junior Maddie Materne said of the win. "We've really been struggling, but tonight we played as a team. It was kind of the whole package."
Maddie Still made a pair of layups, and Keeley Baker converted a three-point play as Lewisburg scored the final seven points of the half.
In the third quarter, Kilbride scored on a pair of aggressive drives to the basket, Baker scored on a putback, and Materne hit a baseline jumper with her foot on the 3-point line.
"We had to come into the second half knowing we had to get it together to keep the win," Kilbride said.
A key for Lewisburg was it only turned the ball over three times in the third quarter.
"We just stressed making yourself available," Sample said. "They were running an extended zone, so it was about creating passing angles."
The Ironmen (1-5, 0-4) tried to make things interesting down the stretch. After Sydney Bolinsky made a pair of free throws to put Lewisburg ahead 27-12, Danville scored seven straight points.
Grace Everett scored three points, and Ella DeWald and Trinity Willoughby each scored a pair in that stretch. DeWald led the Ironmen with seven points, five rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots.
"We had the effort necessary; we played hard," Danville coach Wayne Renz said. "I'm certainly happy with that. We just had too many mistakes, turnovers. They had a couple quick girls that gave us trouble all night long. We just didn't make any shots.
"We matched them as far as the effort. They just played a better game than we did."
Kilbride was one of the players who gave the Ironmen trouble, as she had eight of the Green Dragons' 13 steals as a team.
"We can always outwork the other team," Kilbride said. "That's our mentality. We want to attack them as a team and just get after it."
Kilbride and Materne each scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
"They both play like they're 7-foot," Sample said.
"We always really try to focus on rebounds, every game," Materne said. "We really try to work on offensive rebounds. ... Crashing the boards was definitely important."
The Green Dragons finished with a 47-31 advantage in rebounds.
"That's an important mindset we have on this team," Kilbride said.
"This is my fourth year as head coach, and I've been coaching Lewisburg a long time," Sample said. "I've never had a team that rebounds like this. They get after it."
Baker scored a game-high nine points and added eight rebounds.
For the first 10 minutes, the game was even. Dowd scored four of her five points in the opening stretch.
"We got the ball inside a few times, scored some baskets," Renz said. "In the whole first half, I thought we had several quality shots. The ball just wouldn't go through the hoop. The hoop shrinks when it doesn't go in, and that's what happened to us. We just couldn't get any momentum."
The Green Dragons created momentum from their defense and rebounding to grab the win.
LEWISBURG 36, DANVILLE 19
Danville (1-4, 0-4) 19
Grace Everett 1 1-2 3, Trinity Willoughby 1 0-0 2, Ella DeWald 2 2-2 7, Maddie Sauers 1 0-1 2, Savannah Dowd 2 1-2 5. Totals 7 4-7 19.
3-point goals: DeWald.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Theresa Amarante, Hannah Hafer.
Lewisburg (1-5, 1-4) 36
Maddie Materne 2 3-4 7, Sydney Bolinsky 1 2-2 4, Maddie Still 2 1-4 5, Sophie Kilbride 3 1-4 7, Anna Baker 2 0-0 4, Keeley Baker 4 1-3 9. Totals 14 8-17 36.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Elsa Fellon, Maria Bozella.
Score by quarters
Danville;6;2;4;7 — 19
Lewisburg;8;7;8;13 — 36