SELINSGROVE — Shamokin used its defense and long, time-consuming offensive drives to pick up a 16-0 victory over Selinsgrove on Friday night at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Shamokin staked itself to an early lead and then bled the clock all night, possessing the ball for more than 16 minutes in the second half of the game to earn the win.
Special teams were a big factor in the game for the Indians, as Shamokin scored nine points on special teams.
“I don’t know that there’s another team locally that spends more time on special teams than we do,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. “We spend a good half hour every day on that, and as you can see, it’s paying off. We got one (blocked punt) against Milton, and we got two tonight.”
On the Selinsgrove’s first possession, a punt was muffed and recovered by the Seals at the Shamokin 29-yard line. Despite gaining 4 yards following the fumble recovery, a 42-yard field goal attempt by Karmyne Cole drifted wide left and kept the game scoreless.
Shamokin got on the board on its second drive of the game. On a second-and-10 at the Indians’ own 30-yard line, Ian Paul broke off a run on an inside handoff, taking the ball 67-yards before being run down from behind by the Selinsgrove defense. The 67-yard run was the longest play of the game, and set the Indians up inside the Seals’ 5-yard line. Two plays later, Max Madden scored from 1 yard out.
On the Seals’ ensuing possession, the Shamokin defense forced a three-and-out. The Indians then blocked the punt, which rolled into the Selingsrove end zone. Corey Adams fell on the ball for the Indians, giving the team a 14-0 lead with 4:12 remaining in the opening quarter.
Shamokin’s special teams practice paid off again late in the opening half.
Following a sack by Micah Miller, the Seals punted from deep in their own territory yet again. Once again the punt was blocked — this time by Aaron Frasch — and careened out the back of the endzone for a safety, putting the Indians up 16-0.
In the second half, the visitors used long, methodical drives to get deep into Selinsgrove territory, but then the Seals forced turnovers on downs.
“We preach to the kids to bend, don’t break,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. “I told them that tonight was a little too much bend. The problem is these long drives are taking 8-10 minutes off the clock, which is time our offense doesn’t have to try to get things going.”
Shamokin’s first drive of the second half ate 8:05 off the clock as the Indians ran 14 plays. The drive covered 55 yards and the Indians converted on third down three times en route to picking up four first downs on the drive. The drive stalled out following back-to-back false starts and a sack by Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument.
The Indians possessed the ball for nearly 30 minutes of the 48-minute game.
“In all my experience playing football, time of possession, turnovers and penalties are the things that win you football games,” said Hynoski. “It’s always good to win the time-of-possession battle, the turnover battle and the penalty battle.”
Shamokin nearly had a pair of 100-yard rushers on the night, as Paul ended up leading the team in rushing yards — thanks to his 67-yard jaunt — carrying the ball 10 times for 97 yards. Madden followed closely behind, toting the ball 23 times for 94 yards.
Shamokin’s defense limited Selinsgrove to 4 total yards in the first half and 101 total yards for the game.
“They were loading the box. I knew we had to be able to pass the ball a bit in order to loosen up the front, but unfortunately, we didn’t get that going,” Hicks said.
“The defense was lights-out the whole game,” Hynoski said.
SHAMOKIN 16, SELINSGROVE 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Shamokin (2-1)`14`2`0`0 — 16
Selinsgrove (1-2)`0`0`0`0 — 0
First quarter
Sham-Max Madden 1 run (Carson Ososkie kick )
Sham-Corey Adams fumble recovery in end zone (Ososkie kick)
Second quarter
Sham-Safety, blocked punt
TEAM STATISTICS
`Sham`Sel
First downs`13`6
Total yards`282`101
Rushes-yards`48-219`17-8
Passing`5-13-0`9-30-0
Passing yards`63`93
Fumbles-lost`2-1`2-1
Penalties-yards`8-65`4-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Ian Paul 10-97; Max Madden 23-94, TD; Aaron Frasch 11-41; Brett Nye 2-(-4); TEAM 1-(-9). Selinsgrove: Coy Bastian 11-5; Ryan Straub 1-4; Ryan Aument 5-(-1).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 5-13-0, for 63 yards. Selinsgrove: Bastian 9-30-0, for 93 yards.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Micah Miller 1-30; Ryder Zulkowski 2-19; Paul 1-12; Madden 1-2. Selinsgrove: Brett Foor 4-53; Frasch 4-42; Aument 1-(-2).