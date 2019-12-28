SELINSGROVE — As Friday’s game wound to the fourth quarter, Selinsgrove trailed Bellefonte by three points in what had been a back-and-forth game to that point.
After that, it was all Selinsgrove.
The host Seals reached the Angela Wolfe Royalty Memorial Tournament championship game with a 41-35 win, thanks to an 11-3 run to start the fourth quarter and a defense that held the Red Raiders scoreless over the first 6:05 of the period.
“We have been talking a lot about playing four full quarters, putting our third-quarter woes behind us, and finishing despite trailing by three,” said Seals coach Ashley Kolak.
After the talk, Selinsgrove (3-5) walked the walk, as Lizzy Diehl and Lexy Gabrielson combined for 12 of the Seals’ 14 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
“It was intense and exciting,” Diehl said of the fourth quarter. “Now we need to play like that for the rest of the season.”
Bellefonte (2-6), however, didn’t go down without a fight. After Avery DeFazio came out firing in the first quarter by scoring six of the Seals’ first eight points and helping build an 8-6 advantage, the Red Raiders rallied with seven of the next nine points and eventually built a 21-16 second quarter lead. Selinsgrove tied the game with five quick points before halftime, then retook the lead, 23-21, on an Emma Atwood bank shot.
Bellefonte scored nine of the next 13 points as Maddie Tice (11 points) sank a 3-pointer, igniting the spurt which would bring the game to its 30-27 margin through three.
“There wasn’t anybody else (for Bellefonte) shooting 3s beside No. 13 (Tice),” Diehl said. “And when we’d lose her, she’d hit them. So we either put our best defender on her or kept someone close to her the rest of the game.”
The plan worked. Selinsgrove’s defense turned up the pressure on the Red Raiders, forcing eight turnovers over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and holding Bellefonte scoreless until Tice sank her final 3-pointer with 1:55 left.
All the while, the Seals run was building, from three points to tie the game at 30, to five (32-30), then seven (34-30), then nine unanswered (36-30) before Bellefonte recorded a point.
“Our girls have that ability,” Kolak said.
Diehl said: “Getting the win feels good. It’s like the season is starting fresh again.”
Diehl and Gabrielson each scored 10 points to lead Selinsgrove, with Defazio chipping in eight and Cierra Adams five. The Seals advance to tonight’s championship game opposite Sullivan County (6-2) at 7:30.
ANGELA WOLFE ROYALTY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SELINSGROVE 41, BELLEFONTE 35
Bellefonte (2-6) 35
Mallorie Smith 3 1-2 9; Mia Johnson 1 0-0 2; Maddie Tice 3 2-6 11; Sam DeHaas 4 0-0 8; Taylor Kerr 2 1-4 5. Totals 13 4-12 35.
3-point goals: Tice 3, Smith 2.
Did not score: Lily Gardner, Bella Cornman.
Selinsgrove (3-5) 41
Lexy Gabrielson 5 0-0 10; Emma Atwood 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Latsha 2 0-0 4; Avery Defazio 4 0-2 8; Lizzy Diehl 2 6-8 10; Cierra Adams 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 9-14 41.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Kaitlyn Shaffer, Emily Davis.
Score by quarters
Bellefonte`13`8`9`5 — 35
Selinsgrove`10`11`6`14 — 41