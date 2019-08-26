The Daily Item
On the first play from scrimmage, the Hammond School quarterback Jackson Muschamp kept the ball on a read option, and ran head first into the teeth of the Southern Columbia defense.
Middle linebacker Cal Haladay charged into the middle, laying a violent hit on the Seahawks senior, sending his helmet flying into a trailing Tigers defender.
That set the tone for a Southern Columbia defense that forced six turnovers and pitched a shutout, while the Tigers offense put together a workman-like effort in a 36-0 victory over the Hammond School on Sunday afternoon on ESPN2.
Southern Columbia won its 33rd consecutive game, and 72nd in the regular season.
Take away drives at the end of each half — one against the first-team defense at the end of the opening half and one against the second-team defense at the end of game — neither of which resulted in points, and the Seahawks managed just 59 total yards of offense.
The Southern Columbia secondary was outstanding in the game, as well. Jake Davis had two interceptions and recovered a fumble, while Cade Linn had an interception. Ian Yoder had an interception in the fourth quarter.
Hammond, which had its 25-game winning streak snapped by the Tigers, picked up a first down on their first drive, but a batted pass by the interior of the Tigers’ drive snuffed out a second third down.
Southern Columbia’s offense went to work, moving 64 yards on seven plays. Senior quarterback Preston Zachman kept the ball on a designed run 38 yards for a touchdown with 7:20 left in the first quarter. The snap was poor on point after, but holder Reed Witcoskie picked up the ball and raced to the corner of the end zone for the 2-point coversion, and an 8-0 advantage.
After a short run, and a procedure penalty, Linn picked off Muschamp, setting up the Tigers at the Hammond 36, but the Tigers were stopped on downs.
They immediately got the ball back when Max Tillett forced a fumble on a screen pass, and Davis recovered on the Seahawks 10. Two plays later, Gaige Garcia scored from 5 yards out for a 15-0 lead with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Davis stuffed a screen to Andre Wilson on fourth-and-7 for a 7-yard loss, the Tigers put together a quick four-play, 60-yard drive, capped by a Gaige Garcia’s 31-yard TD run with 3:14 left in the first half.
Any concerns Roth had about his offensive line facing Hammond’s defensive line were erased in the first half. Using a combination of roll outs and quick hitters, the Tigers neutralized both top recruit Jordan Burch at defensive end, and defensive tackle Alex Huntley.
Southern Columbia pushed its lead to 29-0 at halftime when Ian Huntingdon came unblocked off the edge. He batted Muschamp’s pass in the air with his left hand, caught it in full stride and ran 39 yards for a touchdown with 1:10 left in the first half.
The Seahawks made a brief attempt to get back into the game, picking off Zachman and taking over at the Southern Columbia 26 with 10:39 left in third quarter. Two yards and two blitzes later, Southern Columbia had the ball back on downs.
Southern Columbia put the game away with a 10-play, 66-yard drive that consumed 5:49 of the third quarter, plus sent the game into the mercy rule. Ty Roadarmel capped the scoring with a 25-yard TD run with 3:18 left in the third quarter for a 36-0 advantage.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 36,
THE HAMMOND SCHOOL 0
Southern Columbia (1-0)`15`14`7`0 — 36
The Hammond School (0-1)`0`0`0`0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Preston Zachman 38 run (Reed Witcoskie run)
SC-Gaige Garcia 5 run (Ethan Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC-Garcia 31 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Ian Huntingdon 39 interception return (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SC-Ty Roadarmel 25 run (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`SC`Hamm.
First downs`16`10
Rushes-net yards`39-255`23-96
Passing yards`16`88
Passing`4-14-1`13-30-5
Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`2-15`7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia, 12-78, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 9-66; Preston Zachman 4-61, TD; Ty Roadarmel 6-50, TD; Julian Fleming 3-6; Baden Heim 1-4; Ronnie Zsido 1-0; Brandon Gedman 1-(-2); Wes Barnes 2-(-8). The Hammond School: C.J. Stokes 9-62; Jackson Muschamp 6-20; Jordan Burch 6-12; Andre Wilson 2-2.
PASSING – Southern Columbia: Zachman 4-14-1 for 16 yards. The Hammond School: Muschamp 13-30-5 for 88 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Fleming 3-21; Gavin Garcia 1-(-5). The Hammond School: Cam Scott 5-54; Wilson 5-27; Stoke 3-7.