PINE GROVE — There was a time when slap hitting and simply putting the ball in play was every softball offense’s game plan.
With the circle moved farther away from home plate, the slap hitter and small ball is not quite as prevalent.
So when Lewisburg faced Kutztown during Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Pine Grove High School, the Green Dragons had to prepare for a different kind of offense.
“In our area, not a lot of the teams play like that,” Lewisburg third baseman Erin Field said. “We had to practice it a little bit more, but I thought we did a really good job executing.”
The Cougars entered the quarterfinals averaging more than 10 runs per game in their last 10 victories. In their 6-1 victory in the District 3 championship game over Susquenita, Kutztown had six hits, five of which were singles.
Leadoff hitter Sadie Berger was a slap hitter for the Cougars, and No. 9 hitter Marissa Berger choked all the way up to the barrel of the bat to try to control the direction of the ball. Each time Kutztown got a runner to first base, the Cougars attempted a sacrifice bunt.
All in all that meant a busy day for Field, who spent most of her defensive day pulled in almost even with the circle, taking away the bunt.
“We knew they were going to bunt — and slap a lot — so we were practicing that a lot. I was on my toes; I was expecting it,” Field said.
Field had a game-high four fielding chances, making each without an error, including nipping the speedy Berger at first on a bunt to start the fourth inning by about half a step.
“We wanted Erin planted right there so they just couldn’t poke the ball on the ground,” Wagner said. “We planned for that.”
However, it wasn’t just the bunts and the slap hitting that worried the Green Dragons. Wagner said the Cougars do a good job of putting the ball in play in no man’s land between the infield and the outfielders.
“We worked on it at practice. We made to sure to keep our outfield in to keep them from dinking the ball in between the shortstop and the outfield,” Wagner said.
It was a bit risky because of the spacious outfield around Susan Stump Stadium, measuring 225-feet all the way around.
“We wanted to take that small ball away from them because it worked all season (for Kutztown),” Wagner said.
It was the Lewisburg defense that bailed out the Green Dragons when the Cougars had their best threat of the game. With runners on the corners and two runs already in, shorstop Rylee Dyroff chased down a pop fly behind third base, and Field made it back to third in time to a double off a runner to end the inning after pitcher Kimmy Shannon snagged a line drive.