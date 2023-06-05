WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler admitted Warwick might have tied the PIAA Class 5A first-round game in the second inning at Bowman Field.
Tyler Swineford hung a curveball to Warwick No. 8-hitter Brenden Stuhltrager got ever part of, and launched a ball to dead center field.
"I was pretty shallow, and when he hit it, I thought,"Oh, crap!,"' Selinsgrove's junior center fielder Josh Domaracki said.
Swineford, who said "hanging curveballs have killed me all year," was much more sanguine about the shot.
"I had all the confidence in the world Josh would get to it," Swineford said.
Turns out the senior right hander was right as Domaracki made a twisting, diving over-the-shoulder catch just short of the warning track to end the second inning, and keep the Seals ahead in a 6-1 victory over the defending Class 6A champion Warriors.
"Probably two runs, there. That was big time," Beiler said. "All year, I've been talking about it, our outfielders have done a tremendous job on the defensive side of the ball, throws, catches and just their communication.
"I got six really, really good outfielders. It's unbelievable."
With a runner on first, who would have certainly scored, and Stuhltrager would have at least been on third if Domaracki doesn't come up with the catch, and probably scores to tie the game at 2-2.
"I started sprinting, and just layed out for it," Domaracki said. "We practice going back on balls all the time in practice. It's just something I'm comfortable doing."
"You could just see the win go out of their sails. It really changed the momentum," Swineford said.
Domarcki's catch might have been the most obvious play to save some runs in the outfield, but Tucker Teats prevented a run with a strong throw from right on a possible sacrifice fly, and made two hard balls into the gap into easy outs with his speed late in the game. Selinsgrove also got out of a two on, no-out problem in the fifth partially helped by catcher Caleb Hicks throwing out Stuhltrager on the front end of a double steal for the first out of the inning at third.
It certainly was a turnaround from a Selinsgrove defense that committed 10 errors in the three games of the District 2/4 Class 5A subregional tournament. Selinsgrove made one throwing error that didn't hurt it in the fifth inning.
"They did play well, today. We made some changes," Beiler said. "Griffin Parker made some plays at shortstop, and Mason (Richter) moved to second base, and made an athletic play to save us an error, and get a big out."
That made Swineford's job easier against a Warriors' team that didn't swing at many pitches out of the strike zone.
"We knew coming they would be aggressive in the (strike) zone," Swineford said "The guys behind me played great defense. They really picked me up. I didn't have my strikeout stuff, but I could pitch to contact."
Swineford worked five innings for the win, allowing just an earned run. He struck out three and walked two.
Selinsgrove (18-5) has now won eight of its last nine PIAA playoff games, and will face Strath Haven (18-4) in Thursday's quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined. Strath Haven beat Lower Dauphin, 10-0, in its first-round contest. Warwick finishes its season at 13-12.
After Swineford allowed a harmless two-out single in the top of the first, Selinsgrove struck quickly. Hicks worked a four-pitch walk, stole second with one out and scored on Ben Gearhart's RBI single. Gearhart would later score when the Hawks couldn't handle Domaracki's groundball, then threw the ball away trying to nail Gearhart at third for a 2-0 lead.
After Domaracki's catch ended the second inning, the Seals added another run. Richter walked and Bryce Shaffer singled. After Hicks sacrificed them to second and third, Teats had an RBI groundout for a 3-0 advantage.
Warwick had two chances to cut into the lead, but got the first two runners on in the third inning to put runners on the corners. However, Teats made a strong throw home on the first out of the inning to prevent a run. Chase Martin had an RBI groundout, before a lineout ended the threat with the Seals leading 3-1.
In the fifth, the first two hitters reached. Hicks got the first out with his peg to third, before Teats ran down two balls in the gap to end the threat.
Selinsgrove broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Swineford doubled and Andrew Gephart singled to put runners on the corners after Selinsgrove courtesy runner Ryan Gavason had to hold up on Gephart's hard-hit single. That brought Martin on in relief. He unleashed a wild pitch, a walk and then hit a batter to force in a run to give Selinsgrove a 5-1 lead.
Hicks would lay down a perfect squeeze bunt for an RBI and a 6-1 Selinsgrove lead.
PIAA CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
at Bowman Field
SELINSGROVE 6, WARWICK 1
Warwick;001;000;0 — 1-5-3
Selinsgrove;210;030;x — 6-7-1
Seth Adominik, Chase Martin (5), C.J. Easler (5) and Ian Van Brookhoven. Tyler Swineford, Josh Domaracki (6) and Caleb Hicks.
WP: Swineford; LP: Adominik.
Warwick: Adominik, 1-for-4; Martin, 1-for-3, RBI; Sawyer Martin, 1-for-3; Braeden Stuhltrager 1-for-3; Ethan Zipko, 1-for-2, run.
Selinsgrove: Hicks, 1-for-2, run, RBI; Tucker Teats, RBI; Ben Gearhart 1-for-4, run, RBI; Swineford, 1-for-4, double; Andrew Gephart, 2-for-3. Mason Richter, run, RBI; Bryce Shaffer, 2-for-3.