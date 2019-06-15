WILLIAMSPORT — There seemed to be some opening-day jitters among the Crosscutters defense Friday night in their New York-Penn League season opener.
The Crosscutters committed six errors in a 4-3 loss to the State College Spikes.
“Most of them are a year out of high school, the infielders especially, (they’re) 18 or 19 years old,” Williamsport manager Pat Borders said. “Some of them have never even played underneath the lights and most of them have never played in front of a crowd.
“It was kind of fun to watch how excited they were.”
With Williamsport holding a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, the Spikes took advantage of one of those miscues.
The tying run scored when a ground ball went through first baseman Connor Litton’s legs and into right field.
Litton’s costly error brought up the top of the Spikes lineup. Andres Luna then roped a double to give State College its first lead of the night, knocking Williamsport starting pitcher Gustafo Armas out of the game after three-plus innings.
“He’s a good fielder, and he had two errors tonight. That’s highly irregular,” Borders said of Litton, adding that he expects everyone to be more relaxed tonight.
Armas took the loss, allowing three runs in three innings, but only one run was earned.
The Crosscutters took the lead in the bottom of the first when second baseman Logan Simmons drove a 408-foot sacrifice fly to center field. Simmons tacked on another RBI on a double in the third inning, finishing the night 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Both of his RBIs came on two-strike counts.
“Throughout the whole at bat I’m trying to get a good pitch to hit,” Simmons said. “But with two strikes, I’m a little more selective with the breaking balls I swing at and don’t swing at.”
State College’s Kevin Woodall Jr. hit a home run over the fence in right-center field to put the Spikes ahead 4-2 in the fifth inning. That was the only run Junior Tejada allowed in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
The Crosscutters tried to rally. Shortstop Nicolas Torres scored on a Julio Francisco double in the bottom half of the fifth to cut the deficit to one run, but Williamsport offense went quiet for the rest of the night.
Torres scored all three runs for Williamsport. Francisco and D.J. Stewart each had a pair of hits for the Crosscutters. Alejandro Made pitched 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief to close the game for Williamsport.
Keudy Bocio stood at third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but did not advance any further as the game ended with a strikeout and a groundout.
The Crosscutters will travel to State College today, and return home to open a series against the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday.