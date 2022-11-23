DANVILLE — The numbers jumped off the screen to Mike Brennan and his coaching staff.
In Danville’s five losses in 2021, the Ironmen’s rush defense allowed 1,315 yards on 222 carries — a robust 6 yards per attempt.
“We had our postseason meeting, and we felt we needed more of a gap-control defense,” Brennan said. “When you run the stack, you’re running to the ball and you can make big defensive plays, but you can also be susceptible to give up big plays to the offense, as well.”
The Ironmen had bigger aspirations for the 2022 season. Brennan felt he needed to make some program-wide adjustments to compete with teams such as Southern Columbia in the regular season, as well as tonight’s opponent, Wyomissing, and the team that ended their season in 2021, Neumann-Goretti.
“To win the games like these that we needed to make a deeper postseason run, we felt like we needed to be more well-rounded defensively,” Danville linebacker Mason Raup said. “We felt we needed to do everything better.”
With their inconsistency against the run, one would have thought perhaps a four-man front was in the offing for the Ironmen. However, Brennan, along with his defensive coaching staff — defensive coordinator Mike Gurski, and coaches Brian Raup, Roy Dennis, and Marty Palm — focused on a 3-4, trading a linebacker for an extra safety on the back end.
“We came down to the 3-4 being the best option for us,” Brennan said. “We looked at high schools that ran it. Delaware Valley in District 2 — (coach) Keith Olsommer is a good friend; Susquehanna also runs it. and Mike Gurski took the leadership role on that. I told him whatever he feels most comfortable with. He did the research, and he and the defensive coaching staff did the legwork.
“We were in a work in progress throughout the offseason, the preseason, and even early on the regular season.”
Brennan was quick to thank the Susquehanna coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator Pat Ruley, for helping the Ironmen implement their new defense.
The big variable was getting everybody to buy in. Danville’s starting group featured a majority of (if not all) four-year starters or four-year contributors in the 3-5 scheme.
“We have really good players and really bright kids. No matter what defensive scheme we used this year, we would have had a certain amount of success,” Brennan said. “But, yeah, you’re worried about the switch. Your coaching staff gets used to coaching a certain way, but when you make a decision like this, it takes a certain commitment. It’s a buy-in. It takes faith.
“You think it’s what’s best for the program, but you’re not 100% sure.”
Mason Raup is a three-time all-state selection at linebacker, and he set the school’s all-time tackle record earlier this season. He knew the change was needed, but he realized it might be difficult.
“First and foremost, it was going to be hard to adjust to because it’s a change from something I’ve been doing my whole football career,” said Mason Raup, who leads the team with 137 tackles this season, and has 546 tackles in his career. “We have the personnel to do it. The change went smoothly. We are playing it really well.”
The Ironmen posted eight shutouts and allowed just 56 points in 12 games this season. Thirty-four of those points came in two games against 11-2 Loyalsock.
It’s a different type of defense, to be sure. With regard to gap control, the 3-5 is based on the linebackers making plays, while the 3-4 allows the defensive linemen to be more aggressive. Raup had a combined 58 tackles for a loss in his sophomore and junior seasons, as opposed to 12 this season.
There was one more significant adjustment made during the season, as well. Cade Cush and Cameron Kiersch switched spots. Cush moved from outside linebacker back to the inside, and Kiersch moved outside.
“I was more comfortable inside, and Cam has done a very good job as an outside linebacker,” Cush said. “I think it’s just a better use of our personnel.”
Both Raup and Cush agree, after a dozen games playing the 3-4 scheme, that the Ironmen have almost exactly what’s necessary at each level of the defense to run it really well.
“I just think we have the right people for each spot,” Cush said. “We have the athletes in the places where they can use their abilities. I think our coaches put each of us in the right spot to be successful.”