COAL TOWNSHIP — Things didn't start well for Shikellamy in Thursday's night's nonleague contest with Lourdes Regional.
The Braves struggled to get the ball inside, and missed 12 of their first 13 shots from behind the arc.
However, a defensive switch to man-to-man pressure paid off in a big way.
Davis Marshall scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter, while Shikellamy scored 18 straight points to deal Lourdes Regional a 71-27 loss at Lee Korbich Memorial Gymnasium.
"We changed from the zone press to a man-to-man at halftime," Braves coach Bill Zeigler said. "Just full-court, go-get-them that caused them to try to bring the ball up one-on-one, and we were able to get into the passing lanes.
"It really got things going."
Shikellamy (2-2) led by seven at halftime, but started the third quarter with two turnovers. Tyler Novak's bucket brought the Red Raiders within 21-16.
That's when the Shikellamy defense took over. Nate Luciano and John Peifer got the run started. Peifer had two steals and fed Luciano for two baskets. Luciano then returned the favor. Marshall had eight points in the spurt.
By the time a Peifer layup dropped with 2:30 left in the third quarter, Shikellamy built a 39-16 lead.
Hunter Reed stopped the run for the Red Raiders, but Carson Bauman and Dylan Stevens combined for 15 straight Shikellamy points to push the advantage to 51-18 early in the fourth quarter.
"The kids (today) don't have good vision. I don't just mean my team; we scouted 10 games already. I don't know if its cell phones or video games, but this generation just doesn't have good (court) vision," Lourdes Regional coach James Sandri said. "We have to figure out a way to correct that against pressure."
Bauman led the Braves with 17 points, and Stevens chipped in 14 points, both off the bench.
Neither team started well. The Braves struggled to 3-of-15 shooting in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders had chances early, but went 2-of-13 from the floor, missing several layups.
"We bothered them in the zone in the first quarter. I thought we rebounded the ball well," Sandri said. "We didn't finish. We didn't finish, and (had) first-game jitters. We score some of those points, we might have be able to build some momentum."
Zeigler was displeased with how the Braves opened as well.
"Our first-half shooting percentage was under 30. My biggest concern was our inability to get the ball into the post," Zeigler said. "That was one of the things we really worked on coming into this game, and we really have to get that cleaned up."
Shikellamy built a 14-6 lead after Stevens knocked down a 3-pointer. The Red Raiders would get within four, but Brayden Long's late drive sent the Braves to the locker room up 21-14.
It was the opener for the Red Raiders, winners of the last two District 4 Class A championships with appearances in a state final and semifinal over the last two seasons.
The top three scorers from that team — Thomas Schultz, Ty Klembara and Adam Sandri — are all gone. Reed, a junior who finished with six points and eight rebounds, is the lone Lourdes Regional player that saw any meaningful time last season.
"I wanted to see who would step up," Sandri said. "We have a lot of youth on this team with just one senior, who doesn't start. We needed to find a leader. It's our first game. Somebody needed to step up, run our offense and take control."
SHIKELLAMY 71, LOURDES REGIONAL 27
Shikellamy (2-2) 71
Davis Marshall 6 0-0 12; John Peifer 1 0-0 2; Brayden Long 2 1-2 5; Nate Luciano 3 0-0 6; Jacob Hernandez 2 3-4 7; Nate Minnier 1 1-2 4; Dylan Stevens 6 0-0 14; Carson Bauman 6 3-3 17; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2; Collin Zechman 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 8-11 71.
3-point goals: Stevens 2, Bauman 2, Minnier.
Did not score: Chad Blasius, Jarod Van Kirk.
Lourdes Regional (0-1) 27
Nick deManicor 2 0-1 4; Hunter Reed 2 2-2 6; Carson Sandri 2 0-2 4; Tyler Novak 4 0-0 8; Mike Keer 1 2-2 4; Elliot Dobson 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 5-9 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Joey Nguyen, Chris Feudale, Maxwell Reiprish.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`6`15`27`23 — 71
Lourdes Regional`4`10`4`9 — 27