By Todd Hummel
Believe it or not, 2019 wasn’t the first time Carm DeFrancesco was considered for the Berwick football job.
In 2005, when George Curry stepped down for the first time as Berwick football coach, Curry called an old friend to visit him in Berwick.
“I had worked with George at his quarterback camps for years,” DeFrancesco said. “So when he resigned, he called me up and had me come visit him.”
DeFrancesco was the coach at Shamokin at the time.
“We went to his favorite pizza place in Larksville,” DeFrancesco said. “He told me that he wanted me to apply for the Berwick job.”
DeFrancesco was quick to point out how great Curry was to him over the years.
“When (DeFrancesco’s son) Carmie was in high school at Danville, he made sure to take us down to Temple so they could take a look at him,” DeFrancesco said. “Every time a college coach came to Berwick, he always made sure that they took a look at Carmie.”
Even as he’s now the coach at Berwick, DeFrancesco still talks to Curry’s family.
“He’s been magical for my career,” DeFrancesco said. “His son, Cos, and I speak every week.
“Maybe it was meant to be.”
How did it turn out in 2005?
DeFrancesco made it to the final interview process, but he ended up changing his mind.
“I got cold feet. I heard through the grapevine that if I went up for the interview that I would lose the Shamokin job. I didn’t want to be left without a job,” DeFrancesco said. “You don’t want to be the coach that follows George Curry, you want to be the coach that follows the coach that follows George Curry.”
He lasted another two seasons at Shamokin.
“Turns out I got fired, anyway,” DeFrancesco said with a laugh.