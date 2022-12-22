SUNBURY — With 2.5 seconds left in overtime, Mason Deitrich drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Shikellamy a 73-72 victory over Mount Carmel in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover Thursday night.
Cameron Lenner (16 points), Xavier Fashaw (12), and Ryan Williams (11) also scored in double figures for the Braves (3-4). Lenner and Fashaw combined to make seven of the team's nine triples in the game.
Garrett Varano put in five treys and finished with a game-high 26 points for the Red Tornadoes (2-4). Noah Shimko scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half.
Mount Carmel's Nick Nestico sent the game to overtime by scoring five points in the last 30 seconds of regulation, including two late free throws to tie the score at 62.
Shikellamy 73, Mount Carmel 72 (OT)
Shikellamy (3-4) 73
Joniel Bruno 2 0-0 4; Ryan Williams 2 7-7 11; Cameron Lenner 5 2-2 16; Asher Moyer 2 4-6 8; Rhandy Castillo 1 0-1 2; Xavier Fashaw 4 1-2 12; Mason Deitrich 6 4-6 18; Brady Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 18-24 73.
3-point goals: Lenner 4, Fashaw 3, Deitrich 2.
Did not score: Logan Fisher.
Mount Carmel (2-4) 72
Chase Balichik 2 0-0 5; Michael Farronato 2 0-6 6; Garrett Varano 7 7-8 26; Jacob Schultz 1 0-1 2; Damen Milewski 1 0-0 3; Nick Nestico 2 3-4 8; Noah Shimko 11 0-2 22. Totals: 26 10-21 72.
3-point goals: Varano 5, Farronato 2, Balichik, Milewski, Nestico.
Did not score: Luke Blessing.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;16;15;17;14;10 — 72
Shikellamy;15;13;15;19;11 — 73
JV score: Mount Carmel 39-28. High scorer: Mount Carmel, Luke Blessing 14.