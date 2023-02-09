SUNBURY — Shikellamy kept its faint District 6 Class 5A playoff hopes alive, getting 20 points from senior Mason Deitrich as the Braves knocked off Bellefonte, 58-51, on Thursday night at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
Ryan Williams added 10 points for Shikellamy (7-13), which must beat Berwick and Southern Columbia in its final two games, hope the Bellefonte loses its final three games.
Derek Cox had four 3-pointers, and had 16 points for the Red Raiders (9-10), who face Juniata tonight.
Shikellamy 58, Bellefonte 51
Shikellamy (7-13) 58
Ryan Williams 4 0-0 10; Cameron Lenner 3 0-1 7; Asher Moyer 3 0-0 7; Logan Fisher 1 0-0 3; Xavier Fashaw 2 1-2 6; Logan McAlister 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 7 5-8 20; Brady Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-13 58.
3-point goals: Williams 2, Deitrich, Fashaw, Fisher, Lenner, Moyer.
Did not score: Rhandy Castillo.
Bellefonte (9-10) 51
Luke Fisher 1 0-0 2; Derek Cox 6 0-0 16; Brady Wertz 1 0-0 3; Alexander Ebeling 0 2-4 2; Jacob McConnell 5 2-5 12; Ethan Tomasacci 1 0-0 2; Cole Crissman 3 2-3 9; Jacob Corman 1 3-6 5. Totals: 18 9-18 51.
3-point goals: Cox 4, Crissman, Wertz.
Did not score: Ryder Hamilton, Peyton Vancas.
Score by quarters
Bellefonte;10;13;12;16 — 51
Shikellamy;12;19;12;15 — 58