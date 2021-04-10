SUNBURY — Mason Deitrich pitched a four-hitter, and Kaden Hoffman and Duncan Weir each knocked in a pair of runs as Shikellamy downed Wellsboro in a nonleague baseball game Friday, 6-2.
The Braves (2-3 overall, 2-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I) led 3-1 after one inning and 5-2 at the end of three.
Deitrich struck out five and walked three. Neither Wellsboro run was earned.
Hoffman went 2-for-3, while Weir and Connor Fitzgerald both scored twice in the win.
Shikellamy 6, Wellsboro 2
Wellsboro 110 000 0 — 2-4-1
Shikellamy 302 100 x — 6-6-1
Isaac Keane, Conner Adams (4) and Keaden Mann. Mason Deitrich and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Deitrich. LP: Keane.
Wellsboro: Darryn Callahan 1-for-3, double, RBI; Brock Hamblin 2-for-2, double, run; Blake Hamblin 1-for-2, RBI.
Shikellamy: Duncan Weir 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Connor Fitzgerald 1-for-3, 2 runs; Kaden Hoffman 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Davis Marshall RBI; Colin Zechman 1-for-2, run.
n Selinsgrove 9,
Central Mountain 2
SELINSGROVE — Ryan Aument hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Teague Hoover also went deep as Selinsgrove routed Central Mountain for its fourth consecutive win.
The Seals (4-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-I) led 3-0 after one inning and 7-1 after three. Aument drove in four runs in the game. Hoover belted a two-run shot in the sixth.
Ryan Reich struck out 10 in five innings of five-hit ball for the win.
Selinsgrove 9, Central Mountain 2
Central Mountain 100 001 0 — 2-8-4
Selinsgrove 313 002 x — 9-5-2
Aiden Major, Ashton Probst (3) and Cy Probst. Ryan Reich, Carter Horten (6) and Ryan Aument.
WP: Reich. LP: Major.
Central Mountain: Peyton Johnson 1-for-4, double, run; C. Probst 4-for-4, home run (6th, solo), double, run, 2 RBIs; Cayde McCloskey 1-for-3, double; Cru Stover 2-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Nate Schon 1-for-2, 3 runs; Teague Hoover 1-for-2, home run (6th, 1 on), 3 runs, 2 RBIs; R. Aument 2-for-2, home run (1st, 2 on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Gannon Steimling RBI.
n Danville 11,
Shamokin 1 (6 inn.)
DANVILLE — K.J. Riley went 5-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored — after throwing the javelin at the Breslin Relays — to lead Danville to a HAC-I victory.
The Ironmen (2-2 overall and HAC-I) scored multiple runs in three of the six innings, highlighted by a four-run fourth. Junior lefty Lane Berkey struck out eight in four innings for the win.
Shamokin (0-5 overall, 0-4 HAC-I) got two hits from Ethan Luta, who doubled in the team’s run.
Danville 11,
Shamokin 1 (6 innings)
Shamokin 100 000 — 1-5-5
Danville 310 412 — 11-10-1
Collin Bozza, Hayden Kramer (4), Ethan Price and Hunter Rodman. Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (5) and Mason Raup.
WP: Berkey. LP: Bozza.
Shamokin: Ethan Luta 2-for-3, double, RBI.
Danville: K.J. Riley 5-for-5, 3 doubles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs.
n Southern Columbia 12,
Warrior Run 2 (5 inn.)
CATAWISSA — Gavin Hovenstine, Liam Klebon and Owen Sosnoski each drove in two runs, and Southern Columbia broke out with 10 in the second inning of the HAC-II victory.
Ian Yoder also homered in the win. Brandon Gedman and Matt Masala each struck out five for the Tigers (4-0 overall, 3-0 HAC-II).
Warrior Run dropped to 0-3 overall and HAC-II.
Southern Columbia 12,
Warrior Run 2 (5 inn.)
Warrior Run 100 01 — 2
Southern Columbia 0(10)1 01 — 12
Southern Columbia: Mike Yancoskie 1-for-3, 2 runs; Owen Sosnoski 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Ian Yoder 2-for-3, solo home run; Gabe Kulick 2 runs; Jacob Cambria 2-for-4, 2 runs; Mike Zsido 1-for-2, run, RBI: Braden Heim run, RBI; Brandon Gedman 1-for-1, double, RBI; Matt Masala run; Liam Klebon 3-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Gavin Hovenstine 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs.
n Central Columbia 8,
Midd-West 4
BEAVER SPRINGS — Brayden Swineford and Caden Wolfley each went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Midd-West, but the Mustangs couldn’t keep pace in the HAC-II matchup.
Central Columbia (2-0 overall and HAC-II) broke open a one-run game by scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth innings.
Julian Krainak, Garrett Leitzel and Griffin Paige all drove in runs for Midd-West (2-1, 1-1).
Central Columbia 8, Midd-West 4
Central Columbia 300 320 0 — 8-13-0
Midd-West 101 000 2 — 4-7-0
Dylan Harris, Troy Johnson (6) and Kaleb Wagner. Preston Arbogast, Logan Rager (2), Garrett Leitzel (4) and Brayden Swineford.
WP: Harris. LP: Arbogast.
Central Columbia: Mason Yorty 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Luke Zeisloft 1-for-2, 2 runs; Trystan Crawford 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Cade Davis 1-for-3, run, RBI; Harris 4-for-4, double, run, RBI; Matt Bierly 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Carter Crawford 1-for-2, run; Zach Smith 1-for-3, run.
Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 1-for-3, 2 runs; Julian Krainak RBI; Griffin Paige 1-for-3, RBI; Swineford 2-for-3, run; Caden Wolfley 2-for-3, run; Leitzel 1-for-2, RBI.
n Hughesville 7,
Mount Carmel 5 (susp.)
HUGHESVILLE — Devin Swank’s two-run double highlighted Hughesville’s fourth-inning rally before the HAC-II game was halted.
Mount Carmel (2-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) overcame the Spartans’ four-run second inning to lead 5-4 in the middle of the fourth. Casen Sandri’s leadoff homer in the fourth put the Red Tornadoes on top. Reed Witkoski belted a pair of triples.
Hughesville (3-1, 2-1) answered with three two-out runs in the bottom of the inning, starting with Clayton Poust’s RBI single.
Hughesville 7,
Mount Carmel 5 (susp.)
Mount Carmel 013 1 — 5-6-3
Hughesville 040 3 — 7-3-1
Casen Sandri, Jonas Bettleyon (4) and Gavin Lasko.
Carter Cowburn, Dylon Pequignot (4) and Jediah Webb.
Mount Carmel: Sandri 1-for-3, home run (4th, solo); Julien Stellar 1-for-3, run; Damon Dowkus 1-for-3, run; Reed Witkoski 2-for-3, 2 triples; Colin Lokitis 2 runs, RBI; Trevor McDonald 1-for-2, RBI; Michael Reed RBI.
Hughesville: Coen Riegner run, RBI; Clayton Poust 1-for-2, run, RBI; Devin Swank 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Dylan Farnsworth 1-for-1, 2 runs.