SUNBURY — It's been a trying season for the Shikellamy boys basketball team.
The Braves were the first local team to endure a shutdown due to COVID-19, and, like the rest of the winter sports, went through another three weeks of down time before the season finally started two months ago to the day Monday.
Add in nine losses in their first 11 games, and no one would have blamed them for packing it in.
However, Shikellamy got its season on track, and used a layup from Mason Deitrich with 17 seconds left Monday to beat Bellefonte, 39-37, in the District 4-6 Class 5A semifinals at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
"It's amazing. This is my first year in my high school career playing in the playoffs in general and for a championship," said Braves senior guard Nate Luciano, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. "It's awesome."
Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler added: "We keep telling the kids to look up at the banner. There is a lot of room on that district championship banner (the program's lone district title came in 1979). It would be nice to put another year after that."
The Braves (8-12) will face Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I foe Central Mountain, a 68-60 winner over Hollidaysburg, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bald Eagle Area High School. The Wildcats (7-12) beat Shikellamy twice this season — 49-31 at home on Feb. 3, and 63-57 last Tuesday. Bellefonte finished its season at 6-12.
When Brayden Long found Deitrich for a back-door layup with 5:34 left in the game, it looked like the Braves had finally broken free of the Red Raiders in the defensive struggle. It capped an 11-4 spurt by Shikellamy, and gave the Braves a 32-25 advantage.
Bellefonte used its defense to spark some offense, along with taking advantage of some quick Braves shots, to score nine straight points. Blair Eckley-Jones' 3-pointer with 3:14 left gave the Red Raiders a 34-32 lead.
John Peifer finally broke the scoring drought, but it took two misses before his putback tied the game with 2:51 left. After a defensive stop, the Braves ran their offense, moving the ball until Peifer's final swing pass got Deitrich an open look from the corner. The sophomore splashed a 3-pointer for a 37-34 lead with 1:42 left in the game.
"We talk about getting better shots, and sometimes the kids don't always listen but they did enough to win," Zeigler said.
Eckley-Jones made a foul shot with 1:16 left, and, after a Shikellamy turnover, he scored inside to tie the game at 37. The Braves pushed the ball against the press, and Long got his fourth assist, feeding Deitrich for a wide-open layup.
Deitrich scored in double figures in five of the last seven games. In one of the games he didn't score in double figures, he had the game-winning bucket at the buzzer.
"It's my first year on varsity, and I just feel like I've grown a little bit (in these two months)," Deitrich said. "I trust more in my teammates to get me the ball, and I trust myself more to get the ball to the right teammate."
Eckley-Jones left a 3-pointer short with about seven seconds left in the game after the Braves, who had only three team fouls, fouled twice, the last coming with 9.3 seconds left.
Davis Marshall threw a long inbounds pass to Deitrich to get the ball to the Shikellamy end, and Bellefonte fouled three times. Deitrich went to the line for two shots with 1.1 seconds left as the seventh foul of the half also was a shooting foul. He missed both, but Bellefonte's three-quarters-court shot at the buzzer was well short.
Though Shikellamy's offense struggled, the Braves' man-to-man defense forced Bellefonte to burn plenty of clock to get a shot.
"We're were just trying to rush them (on offense) and force turnovers (Bellefonte had 18 turnovers)," Luciano said. "As long as we were aware of the back-door, we were OK."
Shikellamy built an early 7-0 lead and held the Red Raiders scoreless for the first five minutes of the game. Bellefonte's Nick Way and Eckley-Jones each scored four points as the Red Raiders got within 9-8 after one quarter.
Both teams struggled from the floor in the second quarter — combining to shoot just 5-of-25 — and it looked the Red Raiders would lead 15-13 at the break after two Eckley-Jones foul shots with 1:04 left in the first half. But Collin Zechman, who played just the final 11 seconds of the first half for the Braves, tracked down an offensive rebound and flipped the ball to Deitrich for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Braves to the half up 16-15.
Deitrich finished with 17 points for Shikellamy. Luciano added four steals. Marshall had six points and eight boards.
Eckley-Jones scored 17 points to lead Bellefonte, while Way finished with 12.
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
SEMIFINAL
SHIKELLAMY 39, BELLEFONTE 37
Bellefonte (6-12) 37
Ty Kroell 2 0-0 4; Nick Way 5 0-0 12; Gannon Brungard 2 0-0 4; Blake Eckley-Jones 5 4-6 17. Totals 14 4-6 37.
3-point goals: Eckley-Jones 3, Way 2.
Did not score: Alex Ebeling, Derek Cox.
Shikellamy (8-12) 39
John Peifer 2 0-0 4; Mason Deitrich 6 2-6 17; Nate Luciano 5 1-1 12; Davis Marshall 3 0-0 6. Toals 16 3-7 39.
3-point goals: Deitrich 3, Luciano.
Did not score: Brayden Long, Cael Amerman, Cam Lenner, Collin Zechman.
Score by quarters
Bellefonte`8`7`10`12 — 37
Shikellamy`9`7`12`11 — 39