MIFFLINBURG — On a team that's loaded with senior talent, it was a pair of sophomores that gave Shikellamy a boost in its season opener.
Maggie Benner's goal sparked an offensive outburst that included a natural hat-trick by classmate Jilly Deivert in a 6-0 win against Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game Monday.
The win was the first for Braves coach Michael Egan.
"It was definitely a team effort," Deivert said. "All of the passes were great, and I think that our team is playing really well together early in the season."
The Braves had a couple of opportunities to score early on, but they couldn't find the back of the net. Then, at the 18:15 mark of the first half, Benner scored on a breakaway to put the Braves on the board.
Just 34 seconds later, Deivert scored her first goal of the match when she launched the ball into the net from the left side to give the Braves a two-goal lead. With 13:34 left in the first half, Deivert headed in the rebound of a Benner shot to make it 3-0 at the half.
"It was a flurry there in a couple minutes; I think we scored three goals," Egan said. "So Maggie, just a great individual effort — ran a long way, zigzagging in and out. Kind of a like a pit bull mentality; wouldn't quit. Really got us going offensively there."
Deivert sneaked in a ball off a cross from Lily Fatool, another sophomore, who was on the right side, for her third consecutive goal to extend the Braves' lead to 4-0 early in the second half.
"(Deivert) is dangerous every time she steps on the field," Egan said. "I expect that effort out of her every time, and I know she'll give it. No matter where she's at on the field, they better have a defender or two watching her."
Shikellamy senior Blaire Balestrini also got in on the action. With 26:30 left to play, she netted a goal off a corner kick from Deivert to make it a five-goal lead.
Nearly two minutes later, Balestrini scored off another corner kick for the Braves' final goal.
"I think the thing is you look at our team, we have so many weapons, and I think every night it might be someone different," Egan said. "But with the starting 11 out there, I think every girl's capable of doing something special."
In her first varsity win after replacing all-state goalkeeper Cassi Ronk, Jersey Herb earned the clean sheet with a pair of saves.
Mifflinburg goalie Laura Darrup saved three shots in the loss.
"Laura Darrup had some great saves," said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. "A lot of really great shots from Shik, which kept her on her toes. Shik played very well with their connections, pressing and combinations to shoot."
Mifflinburg had a couple of opportunities to get on the scoreboard.
With about six minutes left in the first half, Taylor Frederick almost found the back of the net, but her shot went to the left of the goal. Frederick had another scoring chance in the second half, but Herb saved the shot.
SHIKELLAMY 6, MIFFLINBURG 0
First half
S-Maggie Benner, 18:15; S-Jilly Deivert, 17:41; S-Deivert, 13:34.
Second half
S-Deivert, 36:04; S-Blaire Balestrini, 26:30; S-Balestrini, 24:09.
Shots: S 13-5. Corner kicks: S 6-4. Saves: Shikellamy 2 (Jersey Herb); Mifflinburg 3 (Laura Darrup).