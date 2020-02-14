SELINSGROVE — Ivan DeJesus scored a game-high 22 points, and Selinsgrove used a big second quarter to defeat Mifflinburg 65-54 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Monday night.
DeJesus hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Seals (7-15) turned a 12-9 deficit after one quarter into a 29-17 halftime advantage. Ben Heim added 13 points for Selinsgrove.
Isaiah Valentine scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Jake Young added 14 points for the Wildcats (9-13).
Mifflinburg outscored Selinsgrove 37-36 in the second half, but was unable to make up for its second-quarter lull.
Selinsgrove 65, Mifflinburg 54
Mifflinburg (9-13) 54
Dylan Doebler 3 1-2 9, Isaiah Valentine 8 1-7 18, Seth Kline 1 0-0 3, Dante Colon 1 1-2 3, Rylee Stahl 0 1-2 1, Cannon Griffith 2 2-4 6, Jake Young 6 2-2 14. Totals 21 8-19 54.
3-point goals: Doebler 2, Valentine, Kline.
Did not score: None.
Selinsgrove (7-15) 65
Brett Foor 2 1-2 5, Ben Heim 5 0-0 13, Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Ulrich 2 0-0 5, Ryan Reich 1 3-4 5, Dylan DeFazio 0 3-4 3, Jaron Clark 3 0-1 6, Tyrell Gates 1 0-0 2, Ivan DeJesus 8 4-4 22. Totals 24 11-15 65.
3-point goals: Heim 3, DeJesus 2, Ulrich.
Did not score: Spencer George.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 12 5 18 19 — 54
Selinsgrove 9 20 16 20 — 65
n Warrior Run 63,
Muncy 43
TURBOTVILLE — Denver Beachel scored 17 points to lead four Defenders in double-figure scoring in the nonleague win.
Beachel hit five 3-pointers, with three coming in the first quarter as Warrior Run (13-9) jumped out to a 23-11 lead after the opening frame.
Ethan Hartman (14 points), Kade Anzulavich (12) and Ahmahd Keyes (11) also scored in double digits for the Defenders.
Branson Eyer scored 13 points to lead the Indians (7-14).
Warrior Run 63, Muncy 43
Muncy (7-14) 43
Branson Eyer 4 4-5 13, Conner Sassano 1 0-0 2, Eli Weikle 1 0-0 3, Max Rymsza 3 0-0 8, Ross Eyer 1 0-0 2, Tanner Gold 2 0-0 6, Cody Duchman 2 1-2 7, Aiden Welch 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-7 43.
3-point goals: Rymsza 2, Gold 2, Duchman 2, B. Eyer, Weikle.
Did not score: Loudon Boring.
Warrior Run (13-9) 63
Denver Beachel 6 0-0 17, Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3, Gabe Hogan 0 2-2 2, Nassir Berry 0 0-2 0, Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hartman 7 0-0 14, Ahmahd Keyes 5 0-0 11, Kade Anzulavich 3 4-5 12, Tyler Pick 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 63.
3-point goals: Beachel 5, Anzulavich 2, Sheesley, Keyes.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Braden Bomberger.
Score by quarters
Muncy 11 10 11 11 — 43
Warrior Run 23 10 15 15 — 63