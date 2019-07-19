Delany offers take on CFP at media day

CHICAGO — Jim Delany took the podium Thursday morning for the last time as commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.
In his final Big Ten Media Days appearance, Delany reflected on some of the proudest moments of his 31-year tenure, and he mulled over what he believed to be misses, such as the loss of the four-year scholarship and the loss of freshman ineligibility.
With the Big Ten absent from the College Football Playoff for the last two years, Delany used a portion of his time Thursday to address his teams’ exclusions and pointed to factors he believed unfairly penalized the Big Ten — highlighting the conference’s nine-game schedule for emphasis.
In 2016, the Big Ten implemented sweeping schedule changes that included a nine-game conference tilt and a reduction in the number of member games against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents. In 2018, Big Ten teams had contests against two FCS opponents, while the ACC and SEC had 14 games apiece against FCS teams.
“I think two conferences, the ACC and the SEC, since the beginning of the playoffs, they’re something like 84-2,” Delany said. “We’ve played like, maybe, 20 (FCS opponents) in the five years. So you’re going to win 95 percent of those games. It amplifies your record. There’s more chances to lose a conference game. That’s a 50/50 game.”
Last year, 12-1 Ohio State ended the season on the cusp of the College Football Playoff at No. 6, and 10-2 Michigan trailed its rival in the final standings at No. 7. In 2017, Ohio State finished the year ranked No. 5 in the final playoff rankings. Penn State found itself on the outside looking in at the end of the 2016 regular season despite winning the Big Ten championship that year.
“For me, it is frustrating for us that we didn’t make it,” first-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “I think we deserved to make it, but to just come up with an answer and say, ‘Here’s the answer — everybody that wins a conference should get in and all that,’ I know that there’s a ripple effect that goes on with that, and that it’s a complex issue. I’d love to see equality within the conferences.”
The Pac-12 joins the Big Ten as conferences that boast a nine-game conference schedule. The SEC and ACC play an eight-game conference tilt. Delany said he and conference brass didn’t implement the extra game as a way for the conference to better position itself for the postseason, but he did say the Big Ten doesn’t plan to jettison the rule with the hopes of bettering teams’ chances.
“There may be pressure to change, but I think that’s short-selling our fans, our players, our TV partners, and I’m hoping that the committee catches up with the intent of the founders,” Delany said. “And if you look around the country, there’s more and more discussion, not necessarily about nine games but about playing better games.”
While Delany and other Big Ten brass have expressed concern about the postseason selection process, Michigan State senior defensive end Kenny Willekes said he isn’t putting too much stock into the playoff-Big Ten debate.
“Either way — whether it’s two teams, four teams or eight teams — our goal is going to be to get back to the Big Ten championship and play ourselves into those playoffs,” Willekes said. ‘So it doesn’t matter if they expand it or not; it still has to be our goal to play our way into the playoffs.”
Delany will be replaced next year by Kevin Warren, and while Warren hasn’t offered his stance on the Big Ten’s standing with playoff committee members, it’s likely he’ll be just as outspoken as his predecessor.
For Day, while the debate is relevant, he said his sole focus for now is establishing his brand of football in Columbus. However, it’s a subject he hopes to delve into once he establishes himself.
“It’s something that I’d love to jump in after this season, once I’ve had a full year under my belt, and really sit down and talk with the other coaches and administrators and ADs and see if we can come up with a solution that makes sense and is fair,” Day said.